It does not seem as though Bobrisky is ready to return to the country anytime soon, considering his response to a fan who asked him to return.

The controversial Nigerian crossdresser, whose real name is Idris Okunneye, has been enjoying the abroad life and serving his fans posh clips and photos regularly.

Recall he got into a couple of troubles with the authorities before he left the country and even claimed to have secured some injuries due to 'mishandling' by EFCC officials.

In a recent post, Bob shared a photo of himself looking cute in a red sweatshirt and his hair in a cute bun. He states in his caption that life abroad looks good to him, attracting attention from many social media users.

One of his Nigerian fans said she missed him so much and asked him to return to the country. Bob responded by forbidding it: "God forbid."

"Bob can't survive abroad 😂 asylum stipend can't sustain his fake life and he won't get things easy like he did in Nigeria."

"Has he relocated permanently?"

"Las las you go still come back 😂 Buh for now enjoy ur holiday dear ❤."

"Bob come back, don't forget there's no place like home. EFCC miss you too."

"Wen money finish, e go come back."

Bobrisky Sternly Warns Journalist

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Bobrisky announced that he is not ready to grant any interviews amid his saga with Verydarkman and the EFCC.

In a post made by the crossdresser, he noted that it is not fair for journalists to be using him to gather news and money without paying him.

He also stated that if he opened up about his case, he would charge one hour for the millions of naira.

