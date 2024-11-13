Solomon Buchi has responded to Daddy Freeze's post, where he spilt a lot about him, including calling him a male housewife

Recall that Obi suggested in a recent interview that vigils should be turned to hours devoted to work

This marked the beginning of their back-and-forth, which has now blossomed into an online beef that many did not see coming

Solomon Buchi did not have any of Daddy Freeze's posts, so he went online to criticize the media personality.

Recall that Peter Obi sparked controversy online after has said in an interview that time spent at vigils should be turned into productive things.

Solomon Buchi pens a lengthy post to shade Daddy Freeze. Credit: @daddyfreeze, @solomonbuchi

Source: Instagram

His comments did not sit well with Pastor Emmanuel Iren, who was later dragged by Daddy Freeze, which led to Solomon Buchi blasting him. Daddy Freeze slammed Buchi for calling him names online, to which the writer has now retaliated.

In a new post, the UK-based commentator expressed his disappointment in the media personality and changed his name to "Daddy Ringlight."

Buchi stated that his recent attitude has given him insight into who he truly is. He added that he has no ounce of morality and makes a name for himself by criticizing pastors.

See Buchi's post here:

Peeps react to Buchi's clap back

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@becca.ville:

"Daddy ringlight😂😂😂😂 God Abeg ooo😂😂."

@yomastaff:

"I like the fact that we have a vocal person like you as part of the army of the church. Everyone must not be silent. I like your way! For every gbas. There is an equal and even greater gbos. Kudos."

@queen_benny:

"You claim to be a born again Christian who’s better than Freeze, yet you degenerate to this level of always clapping back at people who don’t agree with your views?"

@noisylvia:

"I love how Solomon didn’t even add Daddy Freeze’s wife, he went for him alone. But u see Daddy freeze can’t do without Solomon’s wife in all his submissions."

@tapani_on_me:

"You yap too much. Until personcome for u in that Uk."

@thenancynwosu:

"May I never offend Solomon o."

@thebillionairebecca:

"Who go settle this fight like this?"

@omo.oluwa:

"If u like write all the whole grammar for this world I stand with daddy freeze against fraudulent pastors and fake jesus."

@theifeyinwa_:

"Daddy ring light is wild! 😂."

