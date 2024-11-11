Daniel Regha has shared a new video of himself after he appeared on skit maker Isbae U's podcast

He said that it took him just 30 minutes to learn the dance steps as he hailed himself

The video generated reactions among fans, who shared their opinion about the dance step

Social media critic, Daniel Regha, has sparked massive reactions after sharing his latest feat with his fans.

In the post, the man, who loves dragging celebrities, shared a video where he was doing breakdance with skit maker, Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, better known as Isbae U on his podcast.

Daniel Regha's post sparks reactions. Photo credit@danielregha/@isbaeu

Source: Instagram

According to Regha, he learnt the dance steps to Michael Jackson's song, Smooth Criminal, in just 30 minutes when he appeared on the content creator's podcast.

Daniel Regha hails self

In the caption of his post, the critic hyped himself by saying he was a fast learner and that he had tried.

Recall that some other celebrities have graced Isbae U's podcast in the past. Recently, Jarvis was on the show and she lambasted her host.

See the video here:

What fans said about Regha's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post made by Regha. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamnasboi:

"Bae u dancing with earthworm."

@chizzyalichi:

"Wetin be this."

@officialltoni:

"Daniel,this is so childish and mild you were called on a show to say things but you started dancing and embarrassing men.Not only that,the dance is a 0/10 because what is this? I would advice you stop doing such going forward,no offense."

@sholzy23:

"Based on 1 or 2 what’s going on here."

@skidough_simba:

"Doctor! They have escaped."

@uncle_azeez:

"Daniel Regha; your first move wasn’t bad, just needed a few brushes. But you see the second move was too childish, crazy part is even children wouldn’t watch it. Your legs are too long to be doing a complete 360 degrees with them. Next time try only about 11 degrees. You honestly have no room to improve. I give you 0.99 over 10. No offense."

@_oyiza:

"I really want to know how you convince Daniel to do this with you!"

@ruddygram:

"So this dude actually real."

@kira_taiwo:

"Wetin be this rubbish yi?"

@cleopatrasblog:

"Eyesore buruku laaro kutukutu ojo isinmi."

Daniel Regha tackles Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Regha had applauded Davido for saying artists like Psquare, and 2Baba paved way for him in the music industry.

However, he claimed that Davido lied in some of his statement, especially after saying people fainted at his show.

The social media critic said that Davido does not have the Michael Jackson star power, and he asked him for proof to back up his claim.

