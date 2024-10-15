Nigerian rapper Skales has expressed his regrets for not having baby mamas like his colleagues

In a recent interview, the music star explained how he is the only surviving member of his family and his need to preserve his bloodline

Skales’ disclosure soon became a trending topic after the interview went viral on social media

Nigerian singer and rapper Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, aka Skales, has regretted not having baby mamas.

Just recently, the 33-year-old music star was in an interview with VJ Adams when he opened up about his desire to continue his bloodline.

According to Skales, his regret stems from being the only surviving member of his family, which means he has to reproduce if he wants his lineage to remain.

In his words:

“Right now I regret not having baby mamas, I really regret because I am like the only person in my family bloodline that is alive right now so the whole bloodline relies on me to produce. I think I’m receiving applications.”

The former EME signee also explained that he realised his need to expand his bloodline after his mother died. He said:

“When my mum died is when I realised that there is not much of my bloodline.”

See the video below:

Fans react as Skales wishes for baby mamas

Skales’ regrets about not having baby mamas, as well as his explanation, drew the attention of a lot of fans. Some noted that the rapper was speaking from a place of pain. Read some of their comments below:

Adesope_shopsydoo:

“That’s deep 😢.”

Blewrain:

“I’m pained on his behalf because he smiles but crying inside.”

Sheis_modola:

“This might sounds funny but it’s deep 🥺.”

Tribalmarkristy:

“Omo when you lost someone dear then you realise how much you need so much people.”

Ladipodamiey:

“He is the last man standing😢.”

flamezyofficial_:

“"When my mum died, was when I realised, that there's not much of my Bloodline..." bro, I felt a chill down my spine 😢❤️.”

Hpzendo_:

“May you live long 👏.”

Dallat_apparel:

“Too deep ❤️.”

Iamzommadu:

“It takes a man who has been through hell to tell a personal sad stories and make it sound funny.”

Ibukunofblessing:

“Hmmmm.whao.may God give you a good woman and be fruitful together.”

Bxy_olubunfak:

“This is deep. No worries, you shall live long & healthy ni oruko Jesu Kristi (Amin).”

ij_beauty_world_:

“@skales , i can understand you cause my husband is your in shoe too . God will grant your heart desires my dear.”

italopapa:

“Baby mamas na stress oo your mental health will be touched for so long time.”

madegold1:

“I think he has a girl ... he's literally saying he want boys to carry on the legacy.”

Newnexofficial:

“Funny how he isn’t thinking how these baby mama thing would have destroyed his career though. Just saying it’s one thing to have it is another thing to keep it 🤔.”

Skales welcomes baby girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that rapper Skales became a first-time father in March 2023.

Skales took to his official Twitter handle to share the good news with his fans and followers as he expressed excitement about having a baby.

Fans and celebrities joined the music star to celebrate the good news.

Source: Legit.ng