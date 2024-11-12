A white garment cleric, Oladele Genesis' preaching in a viral video about betrayal is trending on social media

In a video that has gone viral, Oladele Genesis during a church service addressed why people should be wary of betrayers

The cleric's comment on betrayal stirred speculations from online users as many linked it to MC Oluomo and Koko Zaria's case

A white garment cleric, Oladele Genesis, recently trended with a video of him speaking about betrayal.

In the video, Oladele, while addressing his church members in the Yoruba language, gave reasons they should be wary of betrayers.

The cleric, who is the Shepherd of CCC Genesis Global, cited the case of a protege who left his boss to join another camp.

Oladele wondered how the protege would feel after realising

Netizens read meanings to cleric's post

Some netizens in reaction to the video, linked Oladele's preaching to MC Oluomo and Koko Zaria.

Recall that on Saturday, November 9, MC Oluomo emerged as the NURTW's new national president.

Koko Zaria had publicly pledged allegiance to Mustapha Adekunle Seego, the new chairman of NURTW in Lagos state.

Zaria celebrated his shift as he touted another transport unionist, Yusuf Sulaimon, as the new number one in Oshodi, Oluomo's stronghold.

People react cleric's message on betrayal

Read some of the comments below:

matheko1:

"Big lesson."

onimasai:

"Strong message."

Barry_sneh:

"Later una go say den dey disrespect Christianity.. Wetin concern Cele and NURTW."

bolajinuga:

"A betrayer would think it is over for the betrayed buy God will always take the betrayed to a higher level."

darmie_king:

"You might not agree with the personality but the message is very important!!! No man should be a betrayer!!! Even Judas met his end…."

iamRealAmin:

"I try as much as possible not to see religion leaders as political tools but…."

toopeaceful:

"Preach gospel of our Lord Jesus, and stop being secular."

MC Olumo's photos trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that MC Oluomo resumed his first day in office after he was appointed the president of NURTW.

One of MC Oluomo’s sons, King West, shared photos of his dad in his Abuja office.

One of the snaps showed MC Oluomo seated in his well-decorated office in his white agbada and black cap with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s photo in the background.

