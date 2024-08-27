Israel Oladele, the presiding Shepherd of CCC Genesis Global and Founder of the Israel Oladele Foundation has spoken up about why churches get loans from banks

While the cleric was speaking on media personality Daddy Freeze's Live, he mentioned that a bank offered to loan him a huge amount of money

According to him, the bank assured him of being able to pay back, as they shared secrets of other churches with him

It is now public knowledge that Nigerian churches' intricate dealings have become a subject of interest to netizens.

Israel Oaldele, the leading Shepherd of CCC Genesis Global and Founder of the 'Israel Oladele Foundation has generated interest with his most recent revelation.

In a video that spread like wildfire on the Internet, Israel said that a bank recently called him and offered him a loan of N1 billion to help him grow his ministry.

As the man of God stated, he reiterated to the bank that he had no means of paying back such a large sum.

In turn, the bank told him he would recover the money by holding conferences and revivals in his church.

Furthermore, the bank told him that was how other churches get their ministries running, as they are known for taking loans north of N3billion.

Fans react to Oladele's revelation

See what netizens had to say about Israel Oladele's revelation.

@mr.emeka.dis:

"Does anyone still have doubt that church is business?"

@ibhade18:

"Shebi na only Cele people get problem with . The only issue I have about white garment churches is flamboyance."

@teejay_uzo:

"Churches in Nigeria are full fledged businesses."

@ubm_visuals:

"Did he try talking about Mountain of Fire? Don't just try it. U better don go there o."

@adewealthhair:

"I was happy watching this live yesterday."

@apexgrafix016:

"Despite bn a practicing Muslim, DF remains one pastor I watch."

Atorise slams Prophet Oladele

Meanwhile, gospel musician Atorise has reacted to Prophet Oladele's recent video in which he called out clergywoman Mama Esther Ajayi.

Oladele, during a church service, had publicly slammed the woman of God for abandoning him and his family during times of trouble.

However, Atorise clarified that Ayaji doesn’t owe the man of God anything, adding that she prayed for him.

