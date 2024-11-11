Uche Ogbodo has lamented about the threats that May Edochie's fans have been sending to her and her husband

She said that she knows that some people hate her since she got married and gave birth to her son

However, she said that she would not tolerate some witches hiding as May Edochie's fans and sending death threats to her husband

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has shared what some fans of influencer May Edochie sent to her husband since she spoke about the burgling incident in her shop.

She said she knows that some people hate her but she would not allow them to send her family death threats. Besides, they cannot destroy her marriage.

In a video on Instagram, the mother of three claimed that some people wish her evil, but it will not affect her because she knows whose daughter she is. The film star added that it was those sending her death threats that would die by accident.

Uche revealed that she tries to defend people she feels do not have support, and it makes others think she is a bad person. Nevertheless, she stated that she would use one of those people sending her husband death threats as a scapegoat.

Watch Uche Ogbodo's video below:

Reactions as Uche Ogbodo accuses May's fans

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Uche Ogbodo's video below:

@kingjaybeauty_:

"Stop calling May’s name. Why are you so obsessed with this woman?"

@bettycouncil1769gmail.c:

"You sound just like Judy juju Austin."

@cherry2kut:

"I don't believe that anyone is threatening you on top this May fan's matter. Unless there are other battles you're fighting."

@zionzon2021:

"Why always mentioning May please? Leave that woman alone na."

@rhodarrh:

"This is a new strategy to destroy May. confirm first."

@poshsandy22_:

"Uche Ogbodo abeg rest! E don too much for ur body."

@ritaedochie:

"THE GODDESS HERSELF PLEASE IGNORE ALL THESE. NOTHING, ABSOLUTELY WILL HAPPEN TO YOUR FAMILY SO PLEASE CALM DOWN BIKO."

Uche Ogbodo drags May Edochie's fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uche Ogbodo had continued to call out May Edochie's fans over their attitude toward her on social media.

The actress had been calling out May and her fans for hours through a series of posts.

She called them some unprintable names and boldly dared them not to try her at all.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

