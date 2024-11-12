Former Big Brotehr Naija housemate Doyin David has sparked online commotion after an episode of her podcast was released

Doyin shared in the episode that she would support her child regardless of what they chose to identify as

The reality TV star's comment has sparked an online debate, as many shared their hot takes on the matter

Doyin, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, podcaster and brand influencer, has made it to the front line of blogs after a recent episode of her show aired.

In the episode, Doyin was discussing with her guest and mentioned that she would not mind her child's identity.

Doyin's comment about child identity divides fans. Credit: @officialdoyin

Source: Instagram

According to her, if her child turns out to be gay or lesbian, it would not change her love for them. She further opined that she cares less about such issues and believes that what matters is whether they are a good person or not.

Doyin's bold statement caused a divide among Nigerian netizens, as many have various comments to make about the

Watch the video here:

During Doyin's stay in the Big Brother Naija house, he was notable for speaking his mind freely and standing his ground on issues that pertained to her or others.

Peeps react to Doyin's take

Read some comments below:

@mummyjayden:

"Easier said than done, born pikin first. Nonsense."

@iniabasi._:

"Everytime Cho Cho Cho. Till she becomes a mother."

@teewestigd_:

"The moment you feel it’s okay to accept whatever your child brings to you just because you want to prove your love to him or her and they have the right to making any decision because it’s their life, you’ve failed as a parent."

@bott_rachie:

"Morally upright in the same sentence with your child been gay?"

@pukka_bellz:

"I rebuke you in Jesus name."

@pjuwah:

"Demons control this world!"

@mistabosco:

"Talking nonsensé with confidence..for her mind she is making sense."

@_._enene:

"Have a child first Doyin then we can have a chat, No mother wants his/her child to become what they dont understand."

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

