Comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY, gave his colleague Basketmouth a touching review of his upcoming movie

AY used flattering words to describe Basketmouth's work after several years of the comedians being at loggerheads

Some celebrities and fans appreciated how the comedians, who double as actors, have been able to renew their friendship

Comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY, has shared how he feels about his colleague Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, as he is set to release his movie A Ghetto Love Story.

Ayo 'AY' Makun write love letter to Basketmouth after renewing their friendship.

In a letter, AY praised one of the cast in the movie Victoria for her ability to capture the old Nollywood and present it in a fresh, entertaining, and modern way.

He also hailed Basketmouth for his directorial ability and bridging the gap between nostalgia and storytelling. The funnyman further appreciated everyone involved in the movie for bringing the rich narratives of the past to life.

Ayo Makun also thanked Basketmouth for his dedication to the craft and enriching the cinematic landscape with stories that celebrate our culture in an engaging manner. In his caption, Basketmouth described AY's long note as a love letter.

See AY's love letter to Basketmouth in the slides below:

Reactions to AY's letter to Basketmouth

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to AY's love letter to Basketmouth below:

@aycomedian:

"Your type as babe go sabi show all your roommates person love letter. Hiss."

@mizvick:

"The love letter reach all of us. Thanks bros! @aycomedian."

@josiah_japheth:

"This new bromance between you too is the REAL GHETTO LOVE STORY."

@omonioboli:

"So beautiful to see! Na this kain love we need! Proud of you both."

@efewarriboy3:

"I no know if I write this kind letter to @kanyewest if him go read am."

@edoaproko:

"I love this bond oh. The forgiveness is real."

@kaccy2:

"But Baba Basket, you stubborn sha.. this is beautiful."

AY speaks on beef with Basketmouth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that AY shed some light on the reason why he and his colleague Basketmouth don’t talk.

AY in a statement said while he doesn’t have issues with Basketmouth, he has had to ignore his incessant childishness.

The comedian added that Basketmouth was battling with an uncontrollable superiority complex, a statement that has stirred reactions online.

