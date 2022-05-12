Ace comedian and actor AY shed some light on the reason why he and his colleague Basketmouth don’t talk

AY in a statement said while he doesn’t have issues with Basketmouth, he has had to ignore his incessant childishness

The comedian added that Basketmouth was battling with an uncontrollable superiority complex, a statement that has stirred reactions online

Popular comedian and actor Ayo Makun also known as AY has finally reacted to his alleged beef with colleague and singer Basketmouth.

AY during a question and answer session via his Instagram page, said he doesn’t have any issues with Basketmouth.

I don't have any issues with Basketmouth, AY says. Credit: @basketmouth @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

He, however, added that Basketmouth has an uncontrollable superiority complex. AY said to keep his sanity he had to avoid his colleague’s incessant childishness.

AY made this known when a fan said:

“@aycomedian, do you really have any issues with Basketmouth?”

AY replied:

“I don’t have issues with him. But people having unnecessary issues with you is the price you sometimes pay for being progressive. He has been battling with his uncontrollable SUPERIORITY COMPLEX for the longest. So avoiding his incessant childishness only became necessary for my own sanity."

Another fan said:

"In other words, the both of you don’t talk."

AY replied:

“We only talk to those who want to talk to us. Does this make sense?”

See the post below:

Fans react as AY speaks on beef with Basketmouth

Many have taken to social media to react, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

belladimplez_:

"He was waiting to be asked .."

fashion_magicblog:

"I like both but I feel the information Ay dropped is too much."

asiwajulerry:

"Could’ve resolve your business in the DMs like adults. Isn’t this man like 40 or something?"

uloodenigbo:

"Men too dey keep malice ??"

Source: Legit.ng