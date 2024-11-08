Nollywood actor turned politician Desmond Elliot has officially addressed the rumours of being gay

Legit.ng recalls that Elliot was recently recognised as one of the top Nigerian celebrities accused of being homosexual

The list, which included the names of many famous persons in the country, sparked a debate among netizens

Nigerian actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot has finally responded to questions regarding his sexuality.

In a recent TVC interview, Desmond dismissed the charges as unfounded and unworthy of his answer.

"Why would I respond to an allegation that neither increases nor decreases my life?" he asked.

Gistlover, a controversial blogger, mentioned Desmond on a list of public persons who practise homosexuality, generating debate.

Speaking further, the movie star stated: "It's an opinion someone has conceived. For me to come out and say it's true or not isn't necessary as long as I'm affecting people positively."

He denied the allegation, saying, "I am not gay."

The Surulere legislator also raised the alarm about bloggers' unregulated influence, calling the government to consider regulating sites such as Gistlover, which he claims thrive on personal assaults and false rumours.

The blogger previously claimed to have evidence and witnesses to back up its assertions. Many of those on the list acted fast to protect their reputations.

Watch his talk below:

Internet users react to Desmond Elliot's clarification

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

prettydiva1100:

"Please who else noticed what’s on the finger nails?"

mz__seunfunmi:

"I no believe you, there is nothing you will say that I will ever believe again."

intimatesbykoko:

"Well he’s right, What’s your business with his sexuality."

mizz_dorhkas:

"I wasn’t expecting you to say you are not straight na, for live interview."

king_princecool:

"Bro is sweating for hi’s life."

theophyll2:

"True true, today they’ll say he bought house for his side chick, tomorrow they’ll say he’s gay."

akpajosephine:

"As u dey bend neck like so like James brown, na u sabi Desmond idi-ot 😂😂😂 ur life ,ur body ur money nothing concern me."

gbade_b:

"He should just ignore people.It is inconsequential.Joblessness make people to do that."

__bodefish:

"If I believe you make i bend affecting people with what again???"

Lala Akindoju urges Desmond Elliot to condemn attack on Olumide Oworu

Nollywood actor and Labour Party (LP) House of Reps candidate Olumide Oworu left fans and supporters concerned after recounting an experience.

The actor who contested against his senior colleague and All Progressives Congress candidate, Desmond Elliot, claimed he and his team members were attacked as they attempted to campaign in Iponri, Surulere.

Reacting to the news, actress Lala Akindoju called on Elliot to condemn the violent attack on Olumide and his team because his silence would mean he endorsed it.

