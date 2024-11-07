Mohbad's sister-in-law Karimot Ogunbayo made it to the headlines as she addressed her relationship with Wunmi, the late singer's wife

Karimot, who had earlier denied Wumi as her sister, shared how the widow was reportedly a product of incent

Following that, the embattled sis in-law further shared details on how she got to know about the reported secret

Karimot Ogunbayo, the sister-in-law of the late Nigerian artist Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, has raised eyebrows with a scandalous allegation about her family.

Remember that, once united in a shared sense of alliance against the Aloba family—particularly Wunmi's father-in-law, Joseph Aloba—Karimot and Omowunmi were two ladies who stood shoulder to shoulder in their mourning following the tragic and untimely death of the former Marlin signee.

Their once-solid bond split following an internal conflict. Since the split, Karimot has gone on the offensive, using her platform to hurl insults and male claims against Wunmi and her mother.

While Wunmi has opted to stay calm and not engage in the back-and-forths Karimot is throwing at her, the latter has remained relentless.

However, Karimot's most recent action has taken things to a completely new, jaw-dropping level.

During a recent TikTok live session, Karimot accused Wunmi's parents of being siblings (brother and sister) and of having an incestuous connection that reportedly resulted in the birth of Wunmi.

In the same breath, she accused Wunmi of abandoning her father and disregarding his well-being while focusing on her mother.

Translation her words to English she said:

Abomination. That is why Wunmi's life is like that. Her parents are brothers and sisters. They slept with each other and gave birth to her. When I was in Nigeria, I took Wunmi to see her parents. Sesan, Wunmi's dad didn't have money to rent a house, he is staying with his brother.

"When they saw me, they knew what I had in mind and they confessed immediately. They said they were brother and sisters. And Wunmi is living in lekki and she cannot rent a house for her father. Wunmi's life cannot be prosperous."

Watch her talk below:

Karimot apologises to Mohbad's father

Legit.ng had reported that late Mohbad’s wife Wunmi’s big sister, had apologised to his father, Mr Joseph Aloba, on social media.

In an Instagram post, Karimot expressed remorse for all the things she had posted about Mohbad’s father on the internet.

Her apology note was met with mixed reactions from netizens with a number of them blasting her.

