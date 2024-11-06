A lady known ad Hilda Dirisu has shared all the things that Soma Anyama did to her when they were together

In a series of messages on X, shared all the abuses she suffered from him for a long time

Her post sparked reactions among fans in the comment section who aired their opinion about it

Hilda Dirisu, the ex-girlfriend of reality star, Somalina Anyama has shared all the things she went through while he was dating the reality star.

The lady had been accused of crashing Soma's relationship with his colleague, Angel Smith, after they unfollowed each other.

BBN's Soma lover opens can of worms. Photo credit@soam_apex/@queenhilda

Source: Instagram

In a long thread on X, she said that she stopped communicating with him in July, but Soma continued to stalk her and beg her.

She added that he hit her head against the wall, rough handed her, smashed her phone and bruised her lips. Dirisu also mentioned that Soma instilled fear in her over the years.

Hilda speaks about Soma's mother

In her post, Hilda explained the part that Soma's mother played in their relationship.

According to her, the mother of the man, who has reacted to Angel's pregnancy rumour also harassed her and her mother had to call her to give her a stern warning in July after she opened up about her challenge.

Hilda also spoke about a bracket she was accused of stealing and asked fans to direct the question to Soma.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Hilda's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to Hilda's post. Here are some of the comments below:

@ujhairplanet_beautyaccessories:

"Watched him and Angel on big brother whatever you said he did he did it . Big brother and many other viewers saw it too."

@she_is_toni:

"I believe everything cos he exhibited the signs."

@hello.lianah:

"I thought we all saw this happening during that their bbn??"

@twinkleemami:

"I believe this lady!!!

@Merald__Ayomi:

"So Soma had Angel and was still forcing himself on you?? Omooo."

@TokyosBite:

"So sorry you had to go through this."

@DeewayBoy:

"Na here e dey happen.I don mount."

@Abbietrends:

"Ah really ? Same soma . Ehn Ehn."

BBN Angel allegedly engaged

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija show, Angel Smith, had flaunted her alleged engagement ring in a video sighted online.

In the clip, she was with Ilebaye Odiniya, who finally announced the wedding date and they both gushed over it.

After showing her ring, Angel said it was not demure but that it was as rock as they both laughed cheerfully.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng