Rapper Vector has shared his take as results are being counted in the ongoing election in the United States

The Nigerian music star said he does not understand why his countrymen and Africans show concern for the election process of other countries

His tweet generated several reactions as some social media users explained why Nigerians show solidarity to other nationalities

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Nigerian rapper Victor Gabriel Prado, aka Vector, has shared his concern over the decision of some people to show solidarity for the election process of other nations.

US Election: Rapper Vector shares his take on Nigerians showing interest in other nations' elections. Image credit: @kamalaharris, @vectorthaviper, @realdonaldtrump

Source: Instagram

He noted that those countries do not care about the people who are showing concern for them. Hence, he does not understand Nigerians and other Africans still do it.

His tweet was made during the period of the US election and it got the reactions of several netizens.

Some people said that it was because some citizens have lost faith in their leaders while others stated that it was due to misplaced priority. However, some netizens felt Vector was referring to his colleague David Adeleke, aka Davido.

See Vector's tweet below:

Reactions to Vector's tweet on election

Check out some of the reactions to Vector's tweet on showing solidarity for the elections of other countries below:

@Stanley_monie:

"That's what you get when a society doesn't trust in it's leaders anymore."

@derektitus007:

"I love our oppressors, that is why we people like Tinubu and Akpabio in power."

@iamseawealth:

"Misplaced priority. Werey alasho lopo juu."

@RicchQ59317:

"No shame at all vector."

@lookrightorLeft:

"Tag Davido with your full chest."

@LARRYJONZ:

"Bro make everybody do their thing, say u no show solidarity no mean say u better pass those people."

@willedbaza:

"Just mention @davido. Vec!! I'm a big fan of OBO but it was excruciating watching how much he needs the validation from voting in the US yet he didn't vote in the country that made him."

Cardi B speaks on US election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as the results of the United States presidential elections unfold, rapper Cardi B had continued to declare her support for Kamala Harris.

Kamala has some ideologies that appeal to her supporters and Cardi B made it one of the basis to support the US politician.

The politician is currently the Vice President and Cardi B believes the country needs someone who hails the Holy Mary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng