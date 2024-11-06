A video of a Nigerian artiste campaigning for US presidential candidate Donald Trump has gone viral on social media space

The music video included children holding the American flags as well as campaign T-shirts with Trump's name on it

The music video released to promote Donald Trump's return to power has triggered mixed reactions from Nigerians

As the world awaits, who would emerge as the next president of the United States between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, a music video of a Nigerian artiste campaigning for the former US president has gone viral on social media.

The video shared by Instagram user jamil_majiancy showed the artiste singing about Trump and why he deserved to return as president.

Nigerian singer's song about Trump goes viral. Credit: jamil_majiancy/donaldtrump

Source: Instagram

Another clip from the music visual showed children holding the American flags as they excitedly sang about Trump while listing reasons they chose to support Trump.

Watch the trending video below:

Meanwhile, media sources like Fox News have reported that Trump is set to return to the White House after securing 270 electoral votes.

This is coming four years after his dramatic exit from Washington. Should he return to office, Trump will be the first U.S. president in over a century to lose and then regain the presidency after Grover Cleveland in 1892.

What Nigerians are saying about music video:

Read some of the comments below:

mr_olisa1:

"Mumu your country never better but you Dey campaign for trump."

theaisha_b:

"Why did you brought me to this country God."

sensational_lian:

"9ja and iberibe 5&6."

josieegalore:

"same people that voted tinubu."

bestie__cm1:

"The song sweet sha."

seerahlove:

"I’m super embarrassed on their behalf."

offical_catalyst:

"Misplaced Priority. Tinubu go soon arrest dem."

fserieshooker:

"Nigerians dey off me on many occasions."

boniface_jnr:

"Nigerians know the right person for other countries but not theirs."

miss_babyjay:

"I’m so ashamed."

What Trump told American voters

Legit.ng previously reported that former President Trump called on American voters to stay in line regardless of the length of the queue.

The Republican candidate in the November 5 presidential election in the United States described the poll as historical.

The US usually holds its presidential election on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

