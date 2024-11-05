Davido has happily announced that he exercised his civic duty by voting in the ongoing US election

The singer, who was born in Atlanta, shared with the public that he was voting for the very first time

His post has attracted tons of attention from fans and netizens as they all wait for the final results of the election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

Davido, the Afrobeats superstar, is over the moon after casting his vote for the first time in a US election.

The award-winning singer, born in Atlanta, Georgia, shared a photo of himself post-voting, proudly declaring that he had voted for the first time.

As one of Africa's most influential artists, Davido's civic engagement inspires his massive fan base and Nigerians as a whole as the world anticipates who will emerge victorious in the election.

Taking to Twitter, the twins' dad wrote;

"First time voter!!"

Recall that Legit.ng has just announced that the first result of the ongoing US presidential election has been announced.

The voting in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, resulted in a tie between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, as they both secured three votes each.

How fans reacted to OBO's post

Read some comments below:

@DeewayBoy:

"Them no born wizkid and him papa well to vote 😂😂."

@wxzt99:

"You leave your country go another country go vote, you’re very mad."

@Kellybonito_:

"Wizkid go think say na PVC Davido hold like that."

@lifeofolaa:

"001 verified Yankee citizen. Wizkid no fit.🔥🔥😂."

@bigwizarrdd:

"But you denied us when we needed you during end sars protest!! Oya naw."

@abazwhyllzz:

"Me too I just finished voting and I voted for Trump. I pray he wins🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️."

@M_szn__:

"This guy is an hypocrite, you’ve never voted in any presidential election in Nigeria, but now you’re seeking validation from Americans."

Davido announces birthday concert

Meanwhile, Nigerian international superstar Davido wowed fans with preparations for his upcoming birthday party.

The former DMW executive will celebrate his birthday on November 21, 2024, and has shared his excitement with fans about what to expect.

Sharing a flier about his exclusive birthday bash, the musician made a list of musicians who would perform at his special event.

