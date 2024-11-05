Former President Donald Trump has called on American voters to stay on the line irrespective of how long the queue is

The Republican candidate in the November 5 presidential election in the United States described the poll as historical

The US usually holds its presidential election on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Former President Donald Trump is urging voters to stay in line on election day, declaring it a historic day. This comes as Americans head to the polls today, November 5, 2024, to cast their votes in the presidential election.

Interestingly, election day in the United States is always held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, which can fall between November 2 and November 8. This tradition dates back to 1845, when Congress passed a law designating this specific day for federal elections.

Donald Trump speaks on election day Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Why US general election always hold on Tuesday

Historically, Tuesday was chosen as Election Day because it allowed farmers to travel to polling locations on Monday and vote before Wednesday, which was typically a market day. While this reasoning may not be as relevant today, the tradition has stuck.

In recent years, there have been calls to make Election Day a federal holiday or move it to a weekend to increase voter turnout. Currently, some states, including Delaware, Hawaii, and New York, observe Election Day as a holiday.

Donald Trump speaks on election day

But Donald Trump, in a tweet, wrote:

"Voter enthusiasm is THROUGH THE ROOF because people want to Make America Great Again. That means lines are going to be long!

"I need you to deliver your vote no matter how long it takes. STAY IN LINE!

"The Radical Communist Democrats want you to pack up and go home."

See the tweet here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng