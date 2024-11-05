Solomon Buchi has reacted after internet users juxtaposed his photo with that of Baltasar Engonga and concluded there was some semblance

Baltasar became a viral sensation after he got arrested for fraud allegations but was found with sex tapes with over 400 women

The internet personality went on Elon Musk's platform X, where he expressed his thoughts about the brewing conception

Popular internet personality Solomon Buchi is displeased with the new perception about him and Baltasar circulating social media.

Recall that on Monday, November 4, news broke out on the internet that the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga had been arrested for fraud.

Solomon Buchi warns Nigerians who said he looks like Baltasar. Credit: @oyindamola, @solomon_buchi

Source: Instagram

After Baltasar's picture became viral, many concluded that he and Solomon Buchi looked alike. Some even photoshopped Buchi's famous hat onto Baltasar's head to further support their point.

Reacting to all of these, Solomon went on Twitter to sternly declare that he sees no resemblance whatsoever between him and the man who slept with multiple women.

Solomon wrote:

"I see no resemblance between me and a man who’s slept with over 400 women. Nigerians, be careful."

See his post below:

See how peeps reacted to Buchi's comment

Legit.ng compiled some thoughts below:

@Balatic:

"Explanation no go finish you laidis? 😂😅."

@presh.nickie:

"I knew he went to type😂😂.buchi can't let things slide."

@akaneb:

"For real tho..... You look like him. Come back to Nigeria let's show you it's true."

@energy_gad:

"Little Diddy 😂😂."

@female_programmer:

"Engonga Solomon buchi 😂."

@ikechukwuedward:

"Na because your own no cast."

@mr_tinubu:

"So about like 250 women will get divorce papers this December."

Baltasar Engonga: Pretty Mike reacts

Meanwhile, Nigerian socialite Pretty Mike joined the growing list of social commentators who have reacted to the man who reportedly slept with over 300 women.

It will be recalled that Baltasar was arrested for fraud allegations, and while his home was being searched, his sex tapes were found, which have since gone viral.

In Pretty Mike's reaction, he stated how he felt and detailed the most painful part of it all for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng