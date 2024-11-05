A Nigerian lady has reacted to the trending scandal surrounding Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss Baltasar Ebang Engonga

Several tapes of Baltasar with women, including his brother’s wife and cousin, leaked on social media, causing an uproar

The lady questioned his arrest, as she wondered if adultery was a crime in Equatorial Guinea, adding that the man did what husbands failed to do

A Nigerian lady on Facebook has reacted to Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga’s leaked tapes with over 300 women.

On November 4, 2024, news made the rounds on social media that Baltasar, who was the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), had over 300 leaked tapes of him with various women, including the wife of the head of presidential security, his brother’s wife, and his cousin, among others.

Lady wondered why Baltasar was arrested. Photo: Jamie Grill, Facebook/Baltasar Ebang Engonga Lady's photo for illustration use only

Source: Getty Images

Baltasar was under investigation for corruption when the tapes were found on his computer and leaked to the public.

Lady questions Baltasar’s arrest amid leaked tape scandal

In a Facebook post by Ijeoma Chinonyerem, the lady questioned Baltasar’s arrest over the leaked tapes.

She said the man did what other husbands could not do.

Her words:

“My only question is why was that man arrested? Cos it was obviously consensual and the women were aware they were being recorded. And from the story, no be him leak am. Na authorities wey discover the discs leak am.

“So why dem arrest am? Is adultery a crime in Equatorial Guinea? Free ibongi master. He serviced unhappy married women. He did what their husbands failed to do.”

Reactions trail lady’s take on Baltasar’s leaked tapes

Juilet Chiamaka Okafor said:

“His crime was helping the abandoned.”

Dazzling Ivory said:

“You dey probe person for corruption then you go leak him private collection. Not like he was caught for blackmail.”

Dimmas Blessing said:

"But why did they release that tape. It's wrong na.”

Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss leaked tapes trend on social media

Baltasar’s scandal has become a hot topic on social media as people give their diverse views on the subject.

While reacting to the scandal, a lady on X slammed men who were hyping the finance boss.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Baltasar had been arrested and officials in the leaked tapes were suspended from their government positions.

Source: Legit.ng