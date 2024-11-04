A lady has picked up a newborn baby reportedly dumped by its mother in the Malete area of Kwara state

The lady who picked up the child was seen caring for it and saying the child's mother must have been heartless

A lot of social media users who saw the video criticised the unknown mother for throwing away a human being

A new mother who just gave birth has reportedly dumped her baby in Kwara state.

According to a trending TikTok video, the baby was found in the Malete area of the North-Central state.

The baby was picked up by another woman. Photo credit: TikTok/@onlyfyngal74.

A lot of condemnation has trailed the video after it was posted by Onlyfyngal.

Onlyfyngal said she picked up the child and she was spotted caring for him and criticising its mother.

Onylfyngal, who spoke in Yoruba language, said the mother who did it must have done such a thing in the past.

Her words:

"The mother of the baby must be wicked to have left him by the roadside. This can't be only time she's doing such. If this isn't her first time, she would not have the mind to abandon a newborn like that.

The emotional lady prayed for the baby, saying:

"You will succeed in life. How will she even know where the child is in the future to want to claim the baby? See the way the baby is so fine. The baby fits me. People will think I am the mother of the baby."

Reactions as mother dumps her baby

@MORENIKEJI O. said:

"Yah Allah! See the blessing I'm crying for day and night nah someone troway yi ooo."

@Adunola said:

"This is what is me crying for everyday."

@LAOFFICIAL said:

"Hmm this life sha. I wish am the one the see the baby. Wetin me I dey use million find since 4 years after marriage nawa oo."

