A lady has shared a shocking video of her angry ex-boyfriend reportedly wreaking havoc in her house

Mixed reactions trailed the video as the lady claimed she had dumped him for cheating on her repeatedly

In a follow-up video, the lady explained how she met him, how she found out he was cheating on her

An emerging video has shown a man reportedly damaging things in his former girlfriend's house.

His ex-girlfriend, @mulisa.sa, released the clip on TikTok, explaining that it happened on October 27.

Man destroys ex-girlfriend's house. Photo Credit: @mulisa.sa

Source: TikTok

According to @mulisa.sa, her irate ex-boyfriend destroyed her house and her new boyfriend's car because he didn't want to accept that she had moved on.

The lady said she ended the relationship after he cheated repeatedly. Her clip generated mixed reactions, causing her to open up.

How they met

In another video, the lady recounted that she met the man in 2020 when she was at the university and that they dated until 2024.

On why they broke up, the lady said she got a text from his side chick whom he had been dating for three years without her knowledge.

She said after forgiving her cheating ex twice, the third time was the deal breaker for her. On the things he destroyed, she said:

"...The house...A lot of you are saying he bought the house for me, bought the car for me. No. That is a rented house. I am paying rent every month. Not for once has he given me money to pay rent where I am staying

"The car that you said that he bought, that is not his car. That is my current boyfriend's car that he broke..."

Watch his ex-girlfriend's explanation below:

People react to the lady's explanation

Boikanyo Mmutle said:

"Nna I trust you and u don't owe any one any explanation be safe babe."

MissWhitey said:

"Ladies, if you're renting and you break up with a guy move out and find another place to stay without telling him. Da hlanya dilo tse selfish tse."

Vho Ramabulana said:

"I believe you, his side of the story is not even important to me."

🌷POSH.. said:

"People are shocked that you moved on in two weeks.. 😳it takes me 2 hours bandla yekani ingane."

pongapongs said:

"There's always two side of the story and I hope one day moguy will share his but yours is doubtful."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had shared how he dealt with his ex-girlfriend, who rejected him many years ago.

Man retrieves kiosk he bought girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had reportedly retrieved the kiosk he bought for his girlfriend after she cheated on him.

The scorned boyfriend took drastic action, reclaiming the business kiosk he had established for her.

Dammiedammie35 shared a video of the incident on X, showing the man dismantling and removing the wooden and zinc structure from the ground. Onlookers gathered to witness the boyfriend's serious retrieval of his investment, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng