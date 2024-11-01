An update on Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman’s arrest surfaced online hours after his detention

Recall that the online personality got himself into fresh trouble after he made a video content donning a police uniform

Verydarkman’s best friend shared videos of the TikToker arriving at court and the events to expect from that

Nigerian social media critic Marins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has arrived court following his sudden arrest.

On the evening of October 31, the Nigerian social media critic was reportedly arrested by the police for donning their uniform.

This was after the police had criticised his unauthorised uniform usage and launched an investigation.

The TikTok star’s best friend, Ogaga Okokowa, aka Kokopee, shared videos of VDM arriving at court and revealing that they were waiting for bail.

Verydarkman’s fans react to the video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

osamacomedian:

"He Will always Come Out stronger."

sagacious_001:

"Well done 3toto nah Man U be but don’t forget to pist for their piston."

anthonysiegfried231:

"Na so kojo p u are too mush. The ratel leader is back."

owwy_furnitureinterior:

"It's very clear now that the police do not really know their job. How can you explain to someone that you detained someone who's helping you to fight crime in the society which of course is your primary duty?"

iam_anonymous_dc:

"Well done koko …. Smh ontop 9ja police uniform? Wey yankee fit sew as hallowen cloth omo."

mimiibeh:

"Free VDM biko… Imagine stressing a young man because he wore a costume like he’s the first?"

maryjonsson:

"Free VDM Or We will Protest outside your Station until he is released."

marc_jeshurum:

"Make any negative thing just happen first na their them go know say men mount full time this one no be Cho Cho Cho."

viva_calypso:

"Abeg oo make una no call am activist again that name dey pain pipo for body oo stay strong."

abionao:

"To court for doing what? E pass this police uniform which the police rent to armed robbers and kidnappers?"

VDM honours police invitation

The social media critic finally responded to the police invitation he received days back.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Nigeria Police Force criticised the social media star for using its official uniform without permission.

In a new development, VDM shared a video of himself dressed in a carton colour-matching suit. He revealed that he was on his way to the Federal Capital Territory police station to honour the invitation.

