Nigerian social media activist, VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse has apologized to the Nigerian Police

Recall that the social media commentator came online on Saturday, October 26, to introduce himself as an officer of the online division

He was invited by the Nigerian Police and shared a video of the outcome and the new things he learnt with his fans

Many social media users were shocked to see Martins Vincent Otse, VeryDrakMan, tendering an apology publicly on their screen. This is quite rare, considering his track record.

The social media commentator was seen online, where he tendered an official apology to the Nigerian police.

VDM explains why he sued the police uniform. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Recall that a couple of days ago, the activist went online dressed in a uniform that resembled that of the Nigerian Police to reintroduce himself as the CSP online division. He told his fans that he was in charge of nabbing people for the injustice perpetrated online and would not hesitate to hold anyone accountable.

His move did not please the Nigerina police, who said that VDM used its official uniform without permission and invited him over.

VDM honoured their invitation and apologized afterwards, adding that he had no idea there was a police rank known as CSP -Chief Superintendent Officer.

Watch clip here:

How fans reacted to VDM's apology

Read some comments below:

@uchemaduagwu:

"U go explain TAYA."

@her_royal_weirdness:

"I thought you were above the law."

@omotola__26:

"Oniro 😂 he say he no mean police CSP but you wear their uniform 😂😂😂."

@brodaetinosapage:

"This Man has no enemy!!!! You will must Love him.. if you hate him… ur a finished person."

@man_like_humble_:

"What about the NGO money? Forget this police matta."

@sunnykingz:

"VDM is always a step ahead of dem. Y’all think he doesn’t know what he did? Make una dey play."

@nikkymicton:

"This guy knows exactly what he's doing ..who said he doesn't know it's against the rule to put on police uniform .he knows all of this .vdm just want to stay relevant."

Portable Serves Stern Warning to Verydarkman

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Portable was not ready to give up the fight with Verydarkman as he served a new warning.

Recall that the online critic shared a video of the musician allegedly beating up a man at the 2024 Felabration.

Following that, VDM revealed his plans for the street pop act, who didn’t take it lightly and warned him to mind his business.

Source: Legit.ng