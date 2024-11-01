Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has reacted online after online critic, VeryDarkMan, got arrested by the Nigerian police

The dark man was detained in police custody for his alleged unauthorised use of the police uniform

Bobrisky’s reaction to the news went viral on social media and got several Nigerians talking about it

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, has reacted after online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, got arrested by the Nigerian police.

Just recently, the self-styled online police took to social media to post a video of himself wearing a replica of the Nigerian police uniform, and this led to his eventual arrest.

Bobrisky soon heard of the news and took to his Instagram stories to react. Recall that VDM and the crossdresser have been known to be at loggerheads with the online critic doing everything possible to get the socialite behind bars.

Nigerians react as Bobrisky taunts VDM for getting arrested. Photos: @bobrisky222, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

After VDM got arrested, Bobrisky shared a post on his Instagram stories where he taunted the online critic. According to the crossdresser, it’s his turn to laugh now.

He wrote:

“Who laughs last, laughs best.”

See a screenshot of the now-deleted post below:

Reactions as Bobrisky taunts VDM for getting arrested

After Bobrisky laughed about VDM being detained by the Nigerian police, his post went viral, drawing the attention of more Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

rosythrone:

“Nothing you wan tell me, these two pple na Tom and Jerry in human form 😂😂.”

Poshest_hope:

“This kind laugh Dey sweet Walahi 😂 Turn by turn Nigeria limited.”

Tech_xi:

“Bob Godfather and Bob Dey laugh from London 🤣 VDM done go use police uniform set himself up 😂😂them done use ham shine.”

Mcmakopolo1:

“You fit laugh laugh last make u still cry again … please everyone should respect themselves.”

Ejiski_1:

“I am so happy for Bob💃💃💃💃.”

effedeborah:

“Na last laugh be this? I think say season 10 dey come 😫.”

officialogvictor:

“Bob is winning vdm and I love it 😂.”

iamfithila:

“I actually saw this coming because they have been looking for how to nail him to the wall. The mistake vdm made was that he should have used another colour of the uniform, which would make him the founder of it.”

thevillagechef:

“Battle of the detainees.”

Doctall_kingsley:

“Who laugh last na Mumu, why you no laugh with normal people.”

maxwellgozie:

“I still wonder why he set himself up like that. Despite knowing fully well that a lot of people are waiting for him to make just one wrong move.”

eniola___sarah:

“Make the two of una marry unaselves😂. The wife is chilling in London, and the husband is chilling inside the cêll.”

princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

“Bobrisky no go fit forget this year even if he lose his memory. VDM show am shege 😂.”

VDM honours police invitation

The social media critic finally responded to the police invitation he received days back. In a video shared on Instagram, the Nigeria Police Force criticised the social media star for using its official uniform without permission.

In a new development, VDM shared a video of himself dressed in a carton colour-matching suit.

He revealed that he was on his way to the Federal Capital Territory police station to honour the invitation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng