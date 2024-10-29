Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has made a vow to maintain the peace on social media after returning online

The socialite who was recently arrested at the Seme border appeared to have regained his freedom

Bobrisky’s social media post about his promise to be a better person online went viral on the internet

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky, has vowed to be peaceful on social media.

Just recently, Bobrisky was arrested by the Nigerian Immigration Service at the Seme border and was later put behind bars at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex.

However, after a few days, the self-styled Mummy of Lagos finally returned online with a series of lovely photos and a message for his followers.

Bobrisky makes new vow as he gets released following Seme border arrest. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram stories, the crossdresser explained what his new countenance would be on social media. Bobrisky wrote:

“Dis new me is refreshing and peaceful.”

See a screenshot of Bobrisky’s post below:

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Bobrisky took to motivating fans online after his return to social media. His post drew the attention of many. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

comedyinactionn:

“U be strong man .. forget that thing 😂.”

official_messiano:

“Him dn start again 😂.”

rhaymichealson:

“This Werey boy wey wan japa 😅.”

Melanin_ruth_:

“I hope you’ve learned your lesson, watch how you talk now.”

Nonso_chris4:

“Don’t condemn anybody if you don’t want to be condemned by God.”

Lilian_ajas:

“Oga go stand defend urself..cho Cho and pride won finish you.”

Bobrisky detained in female cell

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky is reportedly being detained in the female cell after being transferred to the FCID.

According to Punch's anonymous source, the self-styled Mummy of Lagos was kept in the female cell because of the controversies surrounding his crossdressing lifestyle, and they would not want a situation whereby something would happen to him if he were kept among other male prisoners.

The news of Bobrisky being detained in the female cell despite his male gender was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng