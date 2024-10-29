Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has reacted online after Davido’s big brother, Adewale Adeleke condemned people wearing fake

In an Instagram post, the former on-air-personality shared his take on the matter and gave an example of what happens in other countries

Daddy Freeze’s reaction to the discussion of people being allowed to wear fake was met with mixed comments from Nigerians

Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, broke his online silence after singer David Adeleke Davido’s big brother, Adewale Adeleke, slammed people wearing fake items.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Adewale shared a tweet where he called out people wearing counterfeit products and advised them to wear items within their tax bracket.

Adewale’s tweet earned him some backlash and Daddy Freeze took to his Instagram page to speak on the matter. The media personality known to love good cars and expensive wristwatches sided with Davido’s brother.

Nigerians speak as Daddy Freeze reacts to Davido's brother dragging people for wearing fake items. Photos: @daddyfreeze, @chairmanhkn

Source: Instagram

According to the former on-air personality, the worst mentality a person can have is to say that people should be allowed to wear what they want. Freeze explained that in countries like France and Switzerland, people go to jail or pay heavy fines for wearing fake products.

Daddy Freeze also posted a photo of an actual poster at an airport in France warning people against counterfeit items. According to the media personality, people need to act their wage.

See his post below:

Reactions as Daddy Freeze supports Davido’s brother

Daddy Freeze’s take on the topic of people not wearing fake fashion items raised comments from his followers. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

kchuks97:

“That’s why I love Wearing native attire.”

iamrizzy02:

“And I get that bag wey dey second slide oh 😂😂 na 30k I buy am then 😂😂. God Abeg oh.”

nomineeybaby:

“You think anyone who can afford the real will buy fake?”

fazzyjrn:

“You’re talking about France not Aba Abeg😂.”

Aquastudios_:

“But cos it’s a rule in France doesn’t mean it’s a global rule.”

mege1028:

“Stick to GAP or GUESS if you can’t afford real GUCCI.”

next_autos:

“I get LOUIS VICTIM , na fake be that ? 😂”

gregehis:

“Classism will be the end you all in this country, you guys are quick to forget Nigeria is a very poor country.. allow people wear what got and can afford.”

nomineeybaby:

“Our boss is comparing our dead country to Switzerland 😂. Posts like this shows you didn’t grow up poor in the streets. Allow broke people to be.”

wealthcraftpro_:

“Law made by the elites 😂.”

african_combat_sports:

“Let the poor breath ,Una wan by all means wan make the difference between una the poor dey obvious...so ordinary imitation wey the poor take dey feel among now ,una wan dey use scope wan stop them from wearing it kwa ...Una want make we kuku enter bush ? ,Make una allow us breath na ,If u see poor wey wear fake ,buy him or her original, dey won't reject it ...Make una let us breath.”

celebrity_nepa:

“Thank God say na for France, no be for Nigeria 😂.”

Adewale Adeleke rejoices over Davido's twins

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adewale gave fans a clue about the celebration going down in his family.

Recall that there were speculations about the DMW boss and his wife Chioma welcoming their twins.

While neither Davido nor his wife officially confirmed the news, the singer's brother gave thanks to God.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng