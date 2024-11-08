A Nigerian lady has shared her distressing experience after deciding to give love a chance again

In a trending post, she shared the messages the man sent to her at different times begging for money

Social media users who came across the post stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady's attempt to rekindle love ended in disappointment after she discovered her suitor's true intentions.

She took to social media to share her distressing experience, exposing the man's persistent requests for financial assistance.

Lady receives unexpected messages from man Photo credit: @4meadun/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady laments over new man's requests

4meadun, on TikTok, posted screenshots of WhatsApp messages from the young man, revealing his desperation for money.

In one of his messages, laced with urgency and impatience, he begged her to send N4,000 to his KUDA account.

The messages' tone also gradually shifted from polite to aggressive, questioning whether her phone had been seized.

In her caption, the lady conveyed her frustration and disillusionment, stating that she only decided to give love another chance because the guy was very cute.

"You decided to give love another chance because the guy is very cute. I don't know why someone will be comfortable to ask me when I never ask from him in this TPain time," she said.

Reactions trail lady's chat with cute man

TikTok users reacted with both empathy and outrage, flooding the comments section with warnings and advice.

Many condemned the man's audacity, while others shared similar experiences, emphasising the prevalence of romance scams.

@Noble Boy said:

"Na girl were I no like I dey this to make she leave me abeg."

@Swag bottle water wrote:

"Them bill u, u see as bad thing. But una go get mind de bill man for wig of 1.6m."

@motunrayo said:

"What’s there now he know you will later ask him for money so he first you ask, na counter attack."

@Monsurat Owosunmomi Ajoke said:

"Be like say nah what those guys do nowadays be that. Awon oni bar. You go dey beg from someone that haven’t beg from you."

@BIG_TEKOYE said:

"The guy too dey rush. You know see money send as how???"

@TOLUWANIMI commented:

"You dey send am ooooo but na here you dey come complain o nhi gba dun, thank God say guys to don Dey bill girls sha."

@Funky.comics added:

"Omo I don do am before you go con later enjoy the boy o, my babe dey enjoy me like this because she don am for me paaa."

Watch the video below:

