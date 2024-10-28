Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ relationship with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, has once again raised questions

A video made the rounds showing the moment Ned walked in on Regina going live on TikTok as well as the questions he asked her

The exchange between the celebrity couple led to some netizens claiming Regina was scared of her husband, among other things

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko got fans asking questions after the older man was seen questioning his young wife.

Just recently, Regina was live on TikTok and talking to numerous fans on the internet when Ned walked in. The older politician asked his younger wife who she was talking to on the phone. He asked if she was hiding something from him, and she replied by swearing that she was not.

Fans react as Ned Nwoko queries Regina Daniels about who she was talking to on the phone. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina said:

“No! Walahi! We’re just live!”

Speaking further, Ned insisted on knowing who Regina was talking to over the phone, and the young actress tried her best to explain what it means to be live on TikTok.

Ned said:

“Is there something you’re hiding from me or what? Who were you talking with? Are you hosting it? …on live video with who?”

See the video below:

Recall that talks made the rounds about Ned Nwoko being an insecure husband after Regina posted a screenshot of the questions he asked her when she asked for permission to go out with her friends.

Reactions to Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko’s exchange

The video of Ned Nwoko walking in as Regina Daniels hosted a TikTok live was met with mixed feelings from netizens. While some of them went with the narrative that the older politician was insecure, others claimed he was only asked innocent questions because he is from a different time and doesn’t understand the ways of the internet.

Read some comments below:

Eseosa_omokaro:

“Who are r u chatting with it's a normal question from husband so what's bad there..... Mteeeeeeeeew.”

radaince222:

“That was a harmless question from a caring husband.”

Praiz_sam:

“It's called Respect not fear! Stop it already y'all!”

Zeeeknow:

“He is just asking a normal question, I don’t see a problem here. He asked because she moved the phone away when he entered, after she explained he left happily. Accountability is key in marriage!”

potential_obj:

“He’s her husband and he has every right to ask.”

thebrownhazel:

“Ha.. I want to be able to be free with the man I'm going to be with. So help me God.”

lannaluxury_kiddies:

“When gen-z meets gen-A😂.”

Omesbeautymart:

“He was asking because she hid the phone when he entered. Most people would do same jare. Plus she didn’t explain well on time.”

facialtherapy.xx:

“Who are you chatting with '?? Haaa..she was even explaining with a little scare...omo.”

_lily_among_thorns_:

““Is there something you are hiding from me” Grandpa, abeg rest. Why will she not hide something. I wonder how young ladies get attracted to grandpas. Well sha. Na money. If not, why?”

alex__teflondon:

“I don't see anything wrong here.... He is not from our generation, he doesn't understand like we do.”

intimatesbykoko:

“Omor! I no envy anybody o! What is this?”

Kiwi_vibe:

“Any elder man that marries they are 20- 30 years older they want control just like the way they control their kids. Very insecure.”

joe781001:

“Intimidation and control written allover his face. This video is upsetting.”

sandra_posh44:

“See d man face 😂😂 fear fear.”

How Ned Nwoko warned Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, recently warned her about wanting things ‘harder’ in the bedroom.

Just recently, the young movie star posted a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat she had with her man, and Nigerians were drawn to another part of the chat where Ned shared his bedroom observation.

In the chat screenshot, Ned had sent Regina a message with a caption about how couples do not need to do too much in the bedroom because it is not an Olympic game.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng