A young man living in the United Kingdom has shared his experience with a Nigerian lady he met at McDonald's

According to him, the lady saw him and felt embarrassed immediately because she was working as a cleaner

A Nigerian man has recounted his unexpected encounter with a fellow Nigerian lady working as a cleaner at McDonald's restaurant.

He shared the experience via the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of reactions and comments.

Nigerian cleaner feels embarrassed over her job

Posted by @plenteeayo on TikTok, the video narration revealed the lady's embarrassment upon seeing him, likely due to her job.

The man who noted that he was holding a master's degree, reflected on the incident and wondered why she felt that way.

In his words:

"A Nigerian lady cleaning the table at McDonald saw me and got shy and embarrassed. I'm guessing she's new in town. You think I work in an oil company with my master's degree? Who's gonna tell her?"

Reactions as man shares experience at McDonald's

TikTok users responded with empathy and understanding, sharing their thoughts on the video.

Many acknowledged the challenges of living abroad and the importance of humility in all spheres of life.

@Flora Tochi said:

"Hope say u chyke am at least cos ur eyes show say you like her and she probably felt shy cos she also likes you. Tomorrow una go say e hard to see love for UK when nah una no dey make moves."

@Ewa_ade reacted:

"Me wey dey clean designer stores, when some of our people comes in to buy stuff the way they look down on you like they got a big gov job. So I can understand how she might have feel."

@Mayrie Tee Kay said:

"There is brother here that would be pestering me when I was in Nigeria to come to the UK. Yeh yeh yeh. When I got here without involving him, he started discouraging me against my job here. Thank God."

@Ju_dera said:

"She no know say you be odogwu for day. Warehouse for night. Abegi I no fit laugh. God bless our hustles."

@Teespecial said:

"One Naija cleaner guy saw me at KFC the day i landed and was feeling this same way. Me wey still dey find shelter that time talkmore of job."

@Leenbabe6 added:

"Shy for making money when your know what you’re using the money to invest in. I go even vibe with anyone from my country as if we’ve known each other before, I don’t care ooo she never ready."

Watch the video below:

Cleaner says she's not ashamed of job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady revealed how she put in a lot of effort to make ends meet after relocating abroad.

The hardworking lady, who took a cleaning job abroad, shared a touching video of herself on duty.

