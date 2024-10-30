Samklef has shared concern about how the Nigerian Police Force has been unable to prosecute Portable despite the series of assault cases against him

The music producer's tweet was triggered by an update by a police PRO Prince Olamuyiwa Adejobi stating that Hon. Alexander Ikwegh is being prosecuted for assault

Some social media users noted that Portable might have escaped prosecution because he had become a friend of the police, among other reasons

Music producer Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, has spoken on the need to prosecute controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, after a series of assault cases have been labeled against him.

Recall that the Zazuu Zeh Nation boss was seen in a video beating up his show promoter Ika Promoter at Felabration in Ikeja, Lagos. Aside from that, Portable has been involved in other controversies where he was captured in videos assaulting his car dealer and other people on different occasions.

The music producer's tweet was spurred by a Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Prince Olamuyiwa Adejobi's statement that a member of the House of Representatives Alexander Ikwegh is being prosecuted for assaulting a Bolt driver.

Samklef's gathered mixed reactions on X. While some people lambasted him, other stated that Portable may be above the law or he has bribed the police.

See Samklef's tweets below:

Reactions to Samklef's tweet on Portable

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Samklef's tweet on the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Prince Olamuyiwa Adejobi's post below:

@wizkidfc_

"Abi him dey above the law?

@Tade2710

"Police don become portable friend, that guy must collect him own two portion."

@Tade2710:

"Portable don bribe police and the guy families."

@OmaleePrinx:

"So you want drag Portable now."

@bukkypaul:

"How much do you make, for posting?"

@Funnyimanuel1:

"No atom of shame in your veins anymore."

Samklef calls Portable ungrateful entity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Samklef had replied Portable, who had boasted that he would beat up the music producer anytime he sees him.

He played a clip where Kogbagidi, Portable's former manager, warned him for disgracing and praising other people.

Samklef said that Portable should learn not to disrespect his elders, and he called him an ungrateful entity.

