A show promoter Alhaji Don Shi has shared his pain after he was beaten up by controversial singer Portable in the presence of other people

He stated that he did not offend the Zazoo Zeh crooner and it was not the first time he would be doing such a thing to him

The promoter also revealed that he was Portable's first record label promoter before he brought in two female managers who caused the rift between him and the singer

A show promoter Alhaji Don Shi, aka Ika Promoter 001, has expressed displeasure at how singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, beat him during the 2024 Felabration in Lagos, recently.

He questioned himself to know what he did to Portable to warrant the beating. In an emotionally laden note, he recounted how he gave the singer shows worth N4m but the singer did not give him his commission.

Promoter Portable Beat at Felabration Cries Out for Justice, Fans React: "He Won't Go Unpunished" Credit: @portablebaeby, @ika_promoter001

Source: Instagram

According to the promoter, he used to be at peace with the controversial artiste until the latter brought two female managers who caused a strain in their relationship.

Promoter speaks on Portable's past deeds

He recalled how Portable beat him up in 2022 after he locked him up in One Eleven Hotel in Abule Egba, for three hours for no reason. After the recent beating, he said he is in pain and doesn't know if the singer used juju (charms) on him.

The promoter added that the singer's new manager Babyluv was present and asked him to beat him (Ika promoter) very well. He displayed the injuries on his body and said he needed justice.

Watch the video in the slides below:

Reactions to Portable's promoter's cry

Check out some of the reactions to the show promoter's video below:

@berrygold_01:

"I be wan support you first but as I see Apc I snooze."

@oliver_nadoo1:

"Why you sef go wear Apc cloth! Na why you dey feel the T-Pain."

@smith_osinach:

"No be APC cloth you wear, you go see Shege."

@opeyemioluwa_12:

"Them borrow your own hand person Dey beat you like this you still Dey guide why you no retaliate."

@tosanb84:

"This portable need to be jai ,walahi."

@bash_elesh:

"Ratel Geng gat your back bro. This injustice won't go unpunished."

Portable orders boys to beat dealer

Legit.ng earlier reported that there is no end to the controversial lifestyle of singer Portable as he confronted a car dealer he entrusted to deliver his car from the United States.

The Zazoo Zeh Nation boss stated that he was expecting the car for a while but the car dealer kept giving excuses.

He ordered some boys to beat up the man as he recorded the situation on a Live video, which sparked reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng