Nigerian actress Funke Akindele recently shared a candid post on social media against bullying

However, despite the seriousness of the post, an online troll managed to get on her nerves with his response

Akindele’s reaction to the troll’s comment went viral on social media, with netizens dropping their hot takes

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele made a move against an online troll who reacted to her post about bullying.

Just recently, the movie star took to her official X page to share a candid post against bullying as she advised people to spread love and be kind.

According to Funke Akindele, words are strong, and they can break a person, so it is better to lift people with encouragement and support because bullying is more than just physical.

Finally, she reiterated the importance of ignoring negativity and spreading kindness. See her tweet below:

Troll reacts, Funke Akindele takes action

After the actress’ candid post against bullying went viral, a netizen took to her comment section to drop an interesting reaction.

He advised people to spread their legs and be happy. This led to Funke Akindele using her block button. See their exchange below:

Fans react to Funke Akindele and troll’s exchange

Legit.ng gathered some comments from other netizens below:

Funmilolaabiola_official:

“I love aunty Funke so much😂😂😂😂.”

olatoreraofficial:

“How does it even relate, spread leg bawo omo oshi.”

Abiola_yussuff:

“What a mature response, God bless you aunty Funky 👏.”

1daprudent:

“Una go come support Akpi make e Dey talk nonsense in the name of cruise. Make e no sha happen to you make person Dey use your name Dey talk nonsense. Criticism isn’t a problem but be constructive and know everyone has feelings.”

zam_zam_vibes:

“But the dude was right fr fr 🙌.”

The_kiki2:

“Na so the mama take spread her legs, now we have to deal with an unfortunate child like him 😔.”

Johnjoy295:

“She block the werey 😂.”

kingsliveth:

“Let’s do away with all kinds of bullying. Physical, emotional and verbal bullying…❤️.”

lizzyofvalor:

“See that one with e kolanut head 😂😂 now you have chop blocking.”

_iam._baniaz_:

“Some people just open mouth waaaaa.”

_nishaccessoriesceo1:

“Naso him mama spread her legs for mad man naso dem take born am.”

adunniade_homes_properties:

“With him head like coconut.”

holarlotto':

“Nah why big 7 arrest that akpi 😂😂.”

