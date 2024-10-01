Nollywood actress Funke Akindele recently had an exchange with an online troll over her choice of food

The movie star had posted a video of her pot of okra soup, and the troll condemned her for eating it despite being a Celestial Church member

Funke Akindele’s response to the troll soon spread on social media and had netizens talking about taboos

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele made headlines after a troll slammed her for eating okra soup.

It all started when the movie star took to social media to share a video of herself preparing her plate of food. The movie star scooped some okra from a pot and added it to her plate of fish and stew. A big plate of swallow was also spotted in the corner.

Funke Akindele slams troll who called her out for eating okra. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele, @weintheccc

However, it wasn’t long after Funke shared the post on her social media page that a troll shared their displeasure with it. The netizen condemned Funke Akindele for eating okra despite being a member of the Celestial Church.

Funke Akindele replies troll

Funke Akindele wasted no time in clapping back at the troll who policed her food choices. The actress threatened to use her block button as she made it clear that she received no such message telling her not to eat okra.

See their exchange below:

Fans react as Funke Akindele slams troll

Funke Akindele’s exchange with the online troll soon went viral and sparked a debate about Celestial Church members eating okra soup or not. Read some of their comments below:

Iam_blimkz:

“Na oversabi dem do most of those trolls..eat whatever you like y’all…. @ameboloversgist it’s my birthday today say me a prayer ma’m🙏.”

wendyempire04:

“Agba prophet self Dey chop Okro soap die 🙌🙌🙌Eat what works for your spirit, some people don’t eat snail because Dey believe it draggings them backward. Some eat snails and they progress so eat what works for you and stop spreading bad rumors about my Church ⛪️ Ire oo.”

Holytemmy1:

“Why is the prophecy almost same everywhere? Don't eat okra, don't eat snail because it's retardation 😮. Don't sleep naked, try to avoid black and red colors 😂... Them no dey see diff things. Funke Akindele dey eat okra and her life is far better than you that doesn't eat okra.. you gerrit!?”

Street_soldier11:

“Nobody tell me say make I no eat draw or okro na you sabi the problem u enter o abeg leave rest people to enjoy what they like.”

Iam_degold:

“That is true but I don't listen when am in Carubrum then, especially when they say don't wear red/black, and LEO naa red sign o, i ran away 😂.”

Roselinejohn970:

“Them give me message make I no chop am again but I get coconut head 😢.”

Olamdotun:

“Don't mind the alaimokan fellow. The ONLY thing Celestial Members are not permitted to eat is Pork. Every other thing, pls go on sọn. Eat as much as you like.”

Bumzy_fabrics2:

“Nothing wey me I no Dey chop sha 😂.”

Caring_aramide:

“If hunger catch celestial she go chop draw with snail.”

Jahsmine_baghub:

“Make I con miss ila alasepo with Semo or Eba just Becus I’m a celestial 😂😂 . Unna go just dey talk rubbish with Confidence.”

Funke Akindele cries as troll curses her kids

Meanwhile, top Nollywood actress Funke Akindele broke her silence on social media following the death of Jenifa’s Diary star, Adejumoke Aderounmu.

The movie star was moved to go live on Instagram after the deceased’s brother, Adeola, called her out online.

Funke Akindele was in tears as she wondered why someone would wish her children's death over something she wasn’t to be blamed for.

