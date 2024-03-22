Actor Itele D Icon has opened up about what informs his sense of style, and which he prefers between traditional and English wear

In an interview with Legit.ng, he shared his favourite fashion accessory and what he doesn't like wearing

The actor further spoke about his stage name, saying he got it from the title of his first movie

Popular Nigerian actor Ibrahim Yekini, aka Itele D Icon, has opened up about the people who influence how he dresses.

Itele D Icon shares his fashion influences, among other issues. Image credit: @iteledicon01

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also revealed his love for wristwatches and shoes, and the fashion items he doesn't like, among other issues.

The actor, who featured in the blockbuster movie A Tribe Called Judah, spoke about what influences his style. He said:

"My wife influences my style, and one of my friends I call my designer. Also, I am a creative person and I like to dress well always and create my style."

Itele picks between traditional and English wear

Speaking on which he prefers between traditional and English wear, the father and role interpreter said:

"I will pick both, though I do more of English. If I am to turn up at a red carpet, the theme of the movie will determine how I will dress."

What is Itele's favourite fashion accessory?

People have different fashion items they love and would spend money on. For Itele D Icon, that fashion item is writwatches. He also loves footwear.

"I love wristwatches and footwear, and I don't like caps. My itele, which is my footwear is my most expensive fashion item."

Evere wondered where and how he got the name Itele? The actor revealed where the name came from:

"I got the name from the title of my first movie Itele. The story connects to footprints and it is about someone with power."

Itele D Icon gets foodstuffs from traders

Legit.ng earlier reported that Itele D Icon stirred emotions online after a clip of him shooting in a popular marketplace went viral.

Itele was shocked as some market women walked up to him and started giving him food items like vegetables, onions, pepper, tomatoes and seasoning.

In the trending clip, the elderly market women also prayed for the actor wishing him more grace and success in his journey as a filmmaker.

