Nigerian singer Portable had fans and netizens confused for a moment after he was spotted at an event

The Zazu gang leader, during his performance, left the stage to climb a table filled with dignitaries

After that, he was moved by the energy of musical blare as he hopped on an air conditioner stand in the event hall

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, stunned Nigerians with another odd performance at a function.

Portable, who is notorious for his raving, was first observed dancing on a VIP table with real estate mogul Abu Abel present.

Portable caused mayhem at event. Credit: @portablebaebay

Source: Instagram

He decided to try something new by moving towards the standing air conditioner, where he received some assistance from people who carried him up.

Upon scaling the AC, he began providing premium entertainment to the audience by energetically demonstrating his dance routines while staring over the appliance, which appeared to be shaking as he bounced vigorously on it.

One of the guards at the event went on to order Portable to get down from the air conditioner as it looked like he was about to destroy the equipment.

See the video below:

Portable spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

felingo_g:

"This boy done mad why he will go stand on that AC Nawa oooooo."

mrguru_01baderman:

"How did he become a celebrity Omo Life day cheat ohh I swear."

bryan_scott512:

"The man clapped like “hey Mr werey come down you have done enough."

hroyindamolahmixoj004:

"Na d man way asabi no fit Dey okay without kissing her 🤢 it’s well una compound people."

hamilton4u:

"@portablebaeby abeg try de get sense, na sing them say make you sing, no go spoil their AC."

chris_hidalgo01:

"Stop d r u g , shebi they pay am for this show wer he wan come spoil AC join."

mr_daniel_ud:

"Lol.. mumu deh mumu m self more.. what do u expect when he came in smoking publicly."

maka_oosha:

"I didn’t know what’s so special about this guy."

Portable speaks about Diddy's party

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable claimed he was invited to Diddy's party during one of his visits to America.

In the clip made by the singer, he also claimed that some artists who have four Ferraris in their garage must have met with Diddy.

His video generated uproar in the comment section as fans aired their opinion about what Portable said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng