Gospel singer Moses Bliss' wife Marie decided to appreciate her husband after he organised his Bliss Experience concert in Abuja

Marie sent Moses specially hand-picked flowers and asked her bridesmaid during her wedding to deliver them to him

She also attached a sweet note and acknowledged her husband's hard work toward the success of the programme, which left their fans blushing

Marie, the wife of gospel singer Moses Bliss, showed off her romantic side by sending her husband specially hand-picked flowers.

Her gesture honoured his efforts in organising his Bliss Experience concert in Abuja on October 25, 2024. She sent the flowers through her bridesmaid Evita Felix-Okonti and attached a note which Moses read in the video.

Marie stated that in the past week, he had been planning to give him his flowers for how he handled himself with grace despite facing some circumstances.

According to the 25-year-old, her husband relied on the Lord through the night in ceaseless prayers concerning Bliss Experience. Besides, he was steadfast and immovable in the work of God and she said his labour of love is not in vain.

She also spoke about the financial and physical sacrifices he made, and the sleepless nights with blood, sweat, and tears. The gospel singer's wife added in the sweet note:

"May your cup never run dry and I am proud to call you my covering, leader, inspiration, husband, baby, and best friend. I will love you forever always."

Reactions to Moses Bliss' wife's flowers gift

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the flowers Moses Bliss' wife gifted him below:

@sebahtubman

"For those who are confused about a wife calling her husband, Sir, even with the multiple times she called him "baby". May God give you understanding. Amen."

@aderimike:

"You didn't hear "baby", you didn't hear "my love", it's only "sir" you heard and it's pinching your body. What's your own? Is it your marriage?"

@_toniaa___:

"When he said ‘aww the flower is now smelling better’."

@beatrice_konadu1:

"If many women will emulate Marie and accord their husbands the type of respect Marie accords her husband, many marriages will be saved. No matter the love and fun between you and your husband, never ever see him finish!"

@queen.adjoa1:

"I love this !! And I love how she calls him ‘“Sir”. It’s so honourable and respectful."

Moses Bliss' wife gives welcome address

Earlier, Moses Bliss had shared adorable videos and pictures from his Bliss Experience music concert in Abuja.

One of the highlights from the event was the moment the gospel singer's wife, Marie Wiseborn, addressed people who attended the concert.

Moses Bliss' reaction as his wife spoke to the audience left people gushing as many teased the gospel singer.

