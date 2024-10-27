A beautiful bride and her man caught the attention of social media users because of the way they danced

On their wedding day, the bride and her husband were spotted on the dancing stage digging it out

But it appeared the bride was not particularly interested in the dance session as she barely moved her body

A bride with enchanting beauty caught the attention of social media users due to her method of dancing.

The bride was spotted in a video dancing with her husband on their wedding day.

The bride danced with her husband on their wedding day. Photo credit: TikTok/Piter Photographer.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by Piter Photograher, the bride appeared not to be interested in dancing.

She was moving her body gently while her husband appeared more eager to show his dancing moves.

The video has gone viral, getting 22,000 comments and 2.9 million views on TikTok alone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to bride's dancing moves

@Liliannnn said:

"Husband no hard to find,na you dey find Bellingham."

@mercyumeh145 said:

"Congratulations dearie. I just dey wonder how her ex will be feeling."

@Favia said:

"She's avoiding eye contact with the man."

@Fiona said:

"It's better to be single than pretending love."

@Pelicious said:

"When I say money you say love."

@Influencer said:

"Trust this. this man will love cherish her and make her happy. sometimes what we desire will not give us happy. I wish them all the blessings that God has for them."

@marthalinesaye995 said:

"Please don't look down on your husband."

@Tete chommie said:

"The bride is pretending...not even eye contact."

@Onpointbeautybraids said:

"She was not forced I noticed she is a shy person, the guy is cute just height that cheat him. God bless their union."

@Cheruu said:

"She looks embarrassed about this guy."

