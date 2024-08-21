Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie’s recent interaction has caused an online stir

A video made the rounds of the gospel minister calling his wife ‘baby’ while she replied to him with ‘sir’

The funny exchange went viral and triggered a series of funny reactions from Nigerians, including a lady who recreated the clip

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss’ wife, Marie, trended online over her reply to her husband after he called her baby.

Just recently, the Christian singer took to his Instagram page to share his first-ever Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video while his wife recorded him.

Fans react to video of Moses Bliss' wife calling him sir. Photos: @mosesbliss, @tofine_bj

Source: Instagram

Marie was in the background as Moses gushed over his good looks while trying on his outfit for his event in London. In the clip, the singer was heard saying:

“Baby see your baby.”

Marie, who was behind the camera, responded by saying:

“Yes sir.”

See the clip below:

Lady recreates Moses Bliss and wife’s video

Marie Bliss’ response to her man after he called her baby inspired a netizen, Bolaji Oluwatofunmi aka tofine_bj to recreate the video.

This time around, the fan recreated the clip by sharing what she felt was Marie’s actions behind the camera. She wore an iro and buba with matching headgear and was seen kneeling down every time Marie called her husband ‘sir’.

See the clip below:

What fans said about Moses Bliss’ wife

The clip of Moses Bliss’ wife calling him sir and the netizen’s funny reaction to it drew some interesting comments on social media. Read some of them below:

ifys.kitchen:

“I laughed in a very demure way😂.”

9jawoman:

“Omg! He is saying baby and you say Sir??? Marie ma pa wa nau😂😂.”

Julz_mart:

“Wait!!! Was it sir she said? I thought it was “sup” oh.”

Yanga_lorlor:

“Their home their choice if she wants to call him comrade she can 👌 so far they are happy.”

dotingt_:

““Sir” as how🙄🙄…I don’t understand please….Sir na sweet name too😂.”

Chidera_dioha:

“Flirting in a way that will please GOD 😂🙏🏼.”

Teensgram_afrika:

“Being romantic in the lord's way 😂.”

Thara____xx:

“Which one is sir 😏😏😏.”

m___idey:

“The way TikTok people go abuse this sound 😂😂 e go shock the voice owner.”

Mandrskincare:

“Yes sir 😂😂😂😂😂 very respectful woman of God. Well I’m happy for you.”

onyinyee_x:

“Are you sure they’re kissing yet? Cos what is this🤣.”

_sheiswura__:

“Being romantic in the way that please the lord 😂….Home training wan kill Maria❤️😂.”

teggywales:

“As long as they’re happy she can even call him my lord if she likes. Happiness is the end goal.”

babyeverythingshop:

“Not Moses trying to be unofficially cute and Marie firing back with formal letter!!😂”

Diamonds_and_silver:

“Baby ?? Sir ???? Huh”

creativeoliver:

“Why are you referring to your own husband as sir?? Wetin be this one again?? God abeg o.”

Moses Bliss' wife celebrates 25th birthday

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Moses Bliss’ wife, Marie, turned 25, much to the joy of her numerous social media fans.

The celebrity wife turned the new milestone age on August 20, 2024, and she took to her official Instagram page to announce it to fans.

The young lady, who got married to Moses Bliss in February 2024, posted a series of lovely photos of herself in her birthday suit.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng