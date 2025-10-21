Nigerian skit maker Nasty Blaq has shared a post that caught everyone by surprise on social media

The online personality recalled how he bought a ticket that cost a whopping £4,000 to film Davido's wedding

However, the singer called him last-minute and told him about a change of plans, igniting an online buzz

Nasty Blaq, a popular Nigerian comedian, recently shared a shocking revelation about Davido's Miami wedding.

He claimed that Davido cancelled his plans to stream the star-studded wedding at the last minute, citing that Netflix wanted to buy the rights.

Nasty Blaq has already spent £4,000 on tickets to attend the event, leaving him shocked and frustrated.

Nasty Blaq shares how Davido's wedding cost him to lose £4,000. Credit: @nastyblaq

The video has since gone viral, with many talking about how Netflix is going to make so much money from the singer's wedding.



Watch the clip here:

Fans react to Nasty Blaq's revelation about Chvido2025

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@oloye.x said:

"Netflix wants to buy a wedding. Someone should enlighten me."

@daniel_osayande5 said:

"I love that is time you guys put some respect on that name."

@olayimartha said:

"My best o, the rest o, I don leave everything go sleep!😒."

@wize_walker said:

"So Dem dy buy wedding😢😢😢 I will never be poor in my life🙌."



@fegor_theqt said:

"Una no de comprehend for comment sha ,Davido has a documentary coming up on netflix so i think the wedding would be in the documentary."

@iammauriceaz said:

"The way he Dey refer to am like say them be mate🤦🏽‍♂️."



Nasty Blaq shares how Davido's wedding cost him to lose £4,000. Credit: @davido

@gaviindean0 said:

"He doesn't want uan to come stream it, youbmean the wedding video that was everywhere on media is what Netflix will buy? Lmao."

@precious728846 said:

"Netflix buy wedding or what did I just heard 🤔🥹🎤."



@myhomeculture said:

@ice_livysnr said:

"Oga no the call David name like that, his not your age mate. Next time say Mr David 😠😒."

@austin_onaiz07 said:

“Davido” not David nor be ur mate ! add some respect 🫡."

@gohunt_001 said:

"I am seeing some people saying that David lied that Netflix didn’t buy nor approach him to buy the wedding lol many of you guys mumu well well abeg . As us£less as you are if Netflix document your us€less life and upload on their platform, do you know how much they will make from it? Do you know who is Davido? You guys don’t have respect for those guys simply bcuz they’re our brothers. Those our Afrobeats artists you see are big names outside Africa but many of you guys don’t no."







