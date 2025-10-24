It may look as though Mercy and Tacha are on a journey to becoming great friends after all

The BBNaija rivals took the internet by storm after Tacha shared a video of them hanging out in a heartwarming clip

Fans and netizens have shared their thoughts about it, as they showered accolades on the ladies

A fun video of former Big Brother housemates Natasha Akide and Mercy Eke has been circulating the internet.

The clip was from the night the duo celebrated their 4 years of friendship, warming the hearts of many of their fans online.

BBNaija's Tacha shares clips with Mercy Eke. Credit: @official_mercyeke, @symplytacha

Source: Instagram

It is public knowledge that the duo were always at loggerheads during their time on the Big Brother Naija show, which eventually led to Tacha's disqualification.



As their friendship blossoms, fans are on the lookout for more collaborations between them.

Watch the video here:

Recall, BBNaija star Tacha Akide aimed for a new Guinness World Record for the most makeovers in 24 hours.

The record-breaking event took place at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture & History in Lagos.

Celebrities, including Hilda Baci, Osas Ighodaro, and Liquorose, turned up to support the reality star.



Fans gush over Mercy and Tacha's friendship



Read some reactions below:

@yomade.est said:

"Love always wins ❤️."

@joylandgift said:

"Did you take permission from us before settlement 😢😩😭."

@mizbeauty_official said:

"What will now happen to all the people I fought with?"

@__iammabel said:

"Omg my eyes have seen my ears hmmm. I love 😭😍."

@moniqueosaghae said:

"Tacha did you tell us before this friendship 😂. I love love it though."

@debbiekokolet said:

"You guys are looking good❤️."

@amazon_collectable said:

"Your worst enemy can be your best friend tomorrow 😍na waiting I dey see so 😍😍👏."

@mis__golden said:

"Because of una I fight with my friend, wetin go do us now 😂😂, come settle us to oo 😂😂😂😂😂."

@marion__j__sonpon_ said:

"You guys deserve the best life as to offer 🙏👏 Queens 🥰 stunning & Classic👌."

@dennis_unusual said:

"Friendship wey don scatter some relationship's 😂."

@banik_ruphie said:

"These 2 that scattered my relationship. I no go gree oh."

@enkeminyi said:

"Two great super queens u two will win forever I’m a preacher of love God love us all 🙏 🔥🩷🩷🩷."

@mandyoganalazigha said:

"Nobody saw this coming but so glad it happened. I love the both of them together 😍😍."

@dija_maven_ said:

"Any brand wey sign them together like this nah big bag for the brand 🥰💯."

@chi__forex said:

"I love this , it's called maturity..... So much love my babies,in their season no body is my enemy because I understand it's a game."





"We are tired of fighting" - Mercy, Tacha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former BBNaija housemates Mercy Eke and Tacha finally squashed the beef and rivalry that festered between them over the years.

The two ladies had a sit-down interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa, and gave assurances that they have moved past their issues.

A preview of the interview saw the ladies seating beside each other and this ignited reactions from their fans who were also at loggerheads.

Source: Legit.ng