Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has once again taken to social media to support Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

On his Instagram page, the movie star posted a photo of himself wearing an outfit with the president’s face on it

Yul accompanied the post with a caption where he assured Nigerians that things would get better, and they reacted

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is making headlines for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the umpteenth time.

It is no longer news that after Tinubu won the presidential election, Yul changed camp and withdrew his support for the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, to support President Tinubu.

About a year after Tinubu’s time in office, the Nollywood star has continued to show love for Nigeria's president.

Just recently, Yul took to his official Instagram page to assure Nigerians that things would get better because he believes Tinubu will fix it. This post came amid the country's economic crises.

The actor wrote:

“All will be well. Baba will fix it. 100% belief in Jagaban.”

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Yul supports Tinubu

Yul Edochie’s post to reinforce his support for President Tinubu was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

love_emmazy:

“One appointment you no go see😂.”

eldercallistus_0147:

“E no supposed better for you.”

Olajumokeaduni01:

“And some people go think say dis guy still dey normal..make Dem call all him family members nah😢.”

ogbewicynthia1000:

“May Tinubu fix your life the way his fixing Nigerians own 🙏.”

unstoppableabt:

“Captions don change. Na small small. Na to clean the shirt writeup remain. Bros no appointment for u.”

kehinde1866:

“Abi you think Tinubu will appoint you as a minister because he just sack some Minister.”

Kdessy_collections:

“Even Bianca wey dem just appoint no mumu like this,so no be by all this Okay.”

wealthyprince__:

“Baba I hear say you give another woman belle so nah true 😂.”

Yul Edochie advises the youths

Edochie had advised youths on the best way to live and how to shun material things in their pursuit.

In a post on his social media, he noted that material things such as cars, phones would fizzle away.

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

