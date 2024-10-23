Wizkid's new single 'Piece of My Heart' has remained in the news days after it was released on streaming platforms

Amid the stiff competition between Wizkid and Davido, AI-made audio with AI of OBO singing the new song has circulated on social media

What could have been Davido's version of the new songs has left people talking, with Wikzid's FC hailing the singer over the new jam

Nigerian international act Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid's new single, ‘Piece of My Heart’ featuring American R&B star Brent Faiyaz, is a topic of debate between his fans and Davido's 30BGs.

Amid comments about the new song on social media, an AI-made audio of Davido singing the song has gone viral.

People rate Davido’s AI-generated version of “Piece of My Heart." Credit: wizkidayo/davido

Source: Instagram

The audio emerged barely hours after Davido announced plans to drop a new single on October 30.

Listen to the AI version of Davido singing Wizkid's ‘Piece of My Heart’ below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that media personality Radiogad claimed Davido wanted to go live to divert attention from Wizkid's new song.

So far, ‘Piece of My Heart’ has broken the record for the biggest streaming day on Spotify Nigeria, becoming the first song to reach 1 million streams.

Reactions to Davido's AI version

Read some of the comments below:

4evasandy_shero

"Has he written any song for himself before."

olabanjofaith:

"Mumu use clown voice tap. Even David writers no get that lyrics."

runny_kay:

"This one too Enter oo."

marcel_timaya:

"Wzkid Last two albums no pass Woman and sey body........ "

tommy_skillz:

"These one be keke napepe."

amtherealmblaze:

"Ai will final distroy this world no one will take things seriously anymore because dey will believe is Ai and human will lost there originality."

inno_chris_01:

"Na this one I wan download,"

What Daniel Regha said about Wizkid's song

In other news, the critic shared his opinion about Wizkid's song and advised fans about it.

According to Daniel Regha, Wizkid had not evolved, and verses one and two of the song sounded the same. He noted that it was Afrobeats, which the singer said he was no longer doing.

Daniel Regha noted that Wizkid was not pushing his pen because he knew his fans would accept anything he released.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng