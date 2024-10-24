Ayra Starr has gradually cemented her place in the global music scene with the remarkable events she performs at

Her latest performance was at the ETAM Paris Fashion Week (ETAM PFW) where she sang her hit track Rush and had her audience vibing to it

The Sabi girl had a good command of the stage as she moved from one point to another and still carried her audience along

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderigbibe, aka Ayra Star, has continued to make her fans proud as she graces various international platforms to showcase her musical prowess.

She turned up at the ETAM Paris Fashion Week with an incredible performance of her hit song Rush. The 21-year-old slayed in a sultry black outfit as she moved around the stage while models displayed their outfits.

The gorgeous singer rocked heels and ensured she walked calmly so she did not trip on the stage. Her fans loved her performance and they rated it highly.

Aside from delivering good music to her fans, the Sabi crooner has also carved a niche for herself in the industry by rocking skimpy outfits. This has gotten her mixed reactions from netizens in recent times.

Watch Ayra Starr's performance at ETAM PFW below:

Reactions to Ayra Starr's performance at ETAM PFW

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Ayra Starr's performance at ETAM Paris Fashion Week below:

@sculpture_lagos:

"Ayra is who she thinks she is."

@_charleslion:

"That guy with the zoom dey bad. Thank God say she turn back walka comot."

@official_davkay:

"E remain small make she fall o. Omo, ur mama prayer dey work."

@engr_chris001:

"Why is she feeling make she kukuma off everything."

@just_marll:

"Big doingxxx. I’m happy for Ayra and afrobeats."

@taaziyabymira:

"Girl keeps winning."

@king__.yusuf:

"That’s how stars do."

Ayra Starr thrills fans in Brazil

Earlier, Ayra Starr gave an electrifying performance before a crowd in Brazil which had her fans excited.

She wore a yellow and green outfit that signified the colours on the Brazi's flag and it exposed her body.

Some netizens were glad that the young singer is making waves globally and making impactful connections.

