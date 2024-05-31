A fan of singer Ayra Starr got lucky as she received a gift of N2m from the Sability crooner recently

In a show hosted by OAP Do2dtun, the singer noted that she got support for her music career when she started and felt the need to also support others

The fan was in an ecstatic mood as she thanked Ayra Starr for her generosity and also got advice on how to spend the money

Singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, displayed her philanthropic side as she gifted a fan the sum of N2m to support her career.

Ayra Starr looks lovely in her attire. Image credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The lady, a music journalist, was on the show hosted by On-Air-Personality, Oladotun Jayode, aka Do2dtun, on Cool FM which had Ayra Starr as a guest.

The Rush crooner asked for permission to reveal the amount and Dotun asked her to go ahead and she noted the sum.

Excitement was in the air as the amount was revealed and Ayra Starr admitted that someone invested in her career to blossom to this level. Hence, she wanted to support the lady's career.

Do2dtun advised the fan to get a recorder to help her get snippets during interviews for her work because that was how he started.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the video

Some X users have reacted to the video of Ayra Starr gifting a fan N2m. See some of the comments below:

@Amaratomi:

“Seen this girl on Twitter. Congratulations to her”

@OLAMIDE:

“Wow! She’s lucky.”

@C_nestro:

“God bless her.”

@Nofeesarh wrote:

“Wow, that’s massive”

@JideWestwood:

“Wow, that’s good. That money would go far for the person.”

@Deeway:

“Wow, that is nice of her.”

@Danny Miller:

“Davido own no pass N1m “

@I am groot:

“Make she use am buy better wig.”

@Larrison:

“Na one of her relations. This girl way Sabi lie always.”

Ayra Starr thrills fans with exciting performance

Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Ayra Starr gave an electrifying performance before a crowd in Brazil which had her fans excited,

She wore a yellow and green outfit that signified the colours on the Brazi's flag and it exposed her body.

Some netizens were glad that the young singer is making waves globally and making impactful connections.

Source: Legit.ng