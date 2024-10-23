Hilda Baci is not only a talented cook, she is also a fashionista who loves to rock expensive outfits and accessories

She looked dazzling in her designer attires as she stepped out for BBNaija's Beauty Tukura's birthday party

In a video, she spoke about what she wore and revealed their worth, however, the cost of her handbag got several reactions online

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci has gotten her fans talking after she shared her glamorous look at former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Beauty Tukua's birthday party.

Hilda Baci looks stunning in her designer outfit and N17m bag. Image credit: @hildabaci

The former reality star clocked 27 years on Monday, October 21, 2024, and she had a classy party to mark her new age in Ikoyi, Lagos.

In a video shared by @lagospaparazzi on Instagram, Hilda said her two-piece outfit was gotten from Levine Beespo and she reconstructed two Zara attires to come up with what she wore. Her portable black bag was from Chanel was worth N17m.

29-year-old Hilda added that her skin was from God, and she laughed heartily. She made a special shout out to the birthday girl and wished her all the love and success.

The former Guinness World Record holder for longest cooking hours by an individual also prayed that God would bless Beauty Tukura.

Watch the video below:

How fans reacted to Hilda Baci's look

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Hilda Baci's glam look to Beauty Tukura's 27th birthday.

@___komzy:

"Shy shy. Chanel will be fine true true o."

"Chanel will be fine."

"Chanel will be fine."

@wealthy_glit:

"Person hold N17m for hand money way I dey fine for shop."

@amawachy:

"Definitely chanel with be love."

@nays_fragrance:

"Repeat after me, I will never be poor."

@godiya_moses:

"Chanel will be fine true true."

"A pretty lady."

"A pretty lady."

Hilda Baci stuns in black corset dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Hilda celebrated her 29th birthday and fans had a lot to say about her awesome personality.

The Akwa Ibom-born beauty shared smoking hot images on social media, she accompanied them with a sweet caption.

Her comment section was flooded with showers of congratulatory messages from her fans and well-wishers.

