Onyeka Chigbo, one of the Big Brother Naija season 9 housemates, is currently basking in the euphoria of her monetary gift from fans

The third-runnerup of the season has been receiving so much love from her fans and supporters since her exit from the show

A video where the reality TV star captured several of her money cakes has emerged online, with fans cheering her on

Since her exit from the BBNaija house, Onyeka has received much love and support from her fans, followers, and well-wishers.

Owing to her controversial personality, the reality TV star was one of those described as the "carriers" of the Big Brother Naija season 9.

Fans cheer as a clip of Onyeka's money cakes emerges online. Credit: itsonyekachigbo

Recall that Onyeka was recently named the No Lose Guard housemate with the most monetary gifts from her fans, a whopping N55 million.

A recent video posted by Onyeka has captured the attention of netizens online. In the clip, Onyeka showed a room full of bouquets of money in different shapes and sizes.

Her voice could be heard murmuring about how to sort the money and clean up her room, as the money and gifts were everywhere. Her fans have cheered her on in the comments section, stressing how loved she is.

Watch the clip here:

Onyeka trends online

Read how some fans reacted to Onyeka's money below:

@chioma_nelly_adindu:

"No. They said we reshufflled the money🤣🤣."

@clarabella202official:

"Grace personified."

@mosunbello23:

"😂😂I remember how my fave will use her money cake as decoration in her house. She no deyike stress. Money in a box is less stressful sha."

@rare_pao:

"Alright!..you guys have made up my mind..next year I will audition.Thanks for your support."

@nina_blingz:

"Onyeka go whine una 😂😂😂 but no panic."

@peculiaromolola:

"We don’t repackage sh*t here, evidence choke."

@iameniitan1:

"She should call back the jobless ones that stapled the money na abi."

@jews_2.5:

"I thought they said we repackaged it? Evidence Choke!!!!!!!! This just the beginning!."

Onyeka gets massive money cakes

Meanwhile, Onyeka, a former Big Brother Naija reality show housemate, received some gifts after her birthday.

In the video sighted online, she was standing with her money cake and bouquet as she appreciated the gift giver.

The giver's name sparked a debate among her fans as they reacted in the post's comment section.

