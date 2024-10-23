An update about crossdresser Bobrisky's health status has emerged online following his arrest by Nigerian Immigration

While previous reports claimed Bobrisky had been transferred to the FCID Alagbon in Lagos, a more recent report revealed he had been transferred to a hospital

The report revealed the reason for Bobrisky's transfer stirring reactions and concerns from social media users

Embattled crossdress Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, is trending online over reports about his health.

Recall that Bobrisky was arrested by the Nigeria Immigration Service, (NIS) at Seme Border.

While the Mummy of Lagos was said to have been transferred to FCID Alagbon in Lagos, a recent report by The Nation disclosed that it is yet to be confirmed whether the Service headquarters would take Bobrisky to court or free him immediately after his health becomes stable.

A source within the Service told The Nation that Bobrisky was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment due to rising body temperature.

According to the source, the crossdresser developed some symptoms which necessitated his being taken to hospital for treatment.

Netizens react to update about Bobrisky's health

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

allahkwa_news:

"Beginning of learning the hard way VDM."

_oyiza:

"Ehyah. I pity her, Stay strong dear. Na man you."

blaxx_2x:

"Hospital again!!!?? Omooo innocent idris wey sit down jeje just dey suffer for Bob hand."

sulaimaniarjaazy:

"Bob will never forgets what VDM did to Idriss."

stretxhy_:

"This bobrisky sha get plenty scope."

agbatufab:

"The hospital wey she for don rush go in the first place before the court meeting. Instead she dy rush go Benin. 🇧🇯 wrong move."

galykrita:

"It all started when Bobrisky attended a party and spent his own hard-earned money. people are now acting like he did something outrageous at first. Life ehhh."

pelz_a77:

"They say when you sleep, you have nightmares, but Bob doesn’t need to sleep to have nightmares because VDM’s got him/her — aka, a princess and more!."

What Bobrisky said about prison experience

Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky shared his experience during his stay in the prison.

The controversial crossdresser was seen saying that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.

He, however, warned people against spraying money and lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law.

