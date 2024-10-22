Some House of Representative members were sent to investigate how Bobrisky was treated while in prison and a video about the visit surfaced online

In the clip, some officers were interrogated and one of them said that Bobrisky was examined, and it was discovered that he has two reproductive organs

The special treatment he was given was also stated by one of the prison officers in the recording

The last seems not to be heard about the controversy crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, aka Bobrisky, is facing after Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman exposed him.

Legit.ng had reported that a panel had been set up to investigate Bobrisky's prison controversy, and it was stated that there was no evidence that he didn't stay in prison.

In a recording making the rounds online, some House of Representative members were sent to prison to investigate how Bobrisky lived while he was there.

It was stated that the crossdresser has both male and female reproductive organs.

Officer shares privilege given to Bobrisky

In the video, the officer mentioned that Bobrisky was put in Cell B, a special cell because of his controversial lifestyle and body structure.

The officer added that he was brought to the cell at 12:30am, so a medical test was not carried out that day. After the test was done the second day, and they discovered his two reproductive organs, he was moved to Cell B so he will not be assaulted.

Recall that the crossdresser was arrested at Seme border when he was trying to move to Benin Republic. Pictures of him with an Immigration officer later surfaced.

What fans said about the discovery about Bobrisky

Reactions have trailed the post about Bobrisky. Here are some of the comments below:

@ubah_agatha12:

"Why una the hide that boy let him face."

@iam_uc_victor:

"We need 7 VDM type that guy is a blessing to this generation."

@silvaboymusic:

"Anyone supporting Bobrisky, may your son be converted like him in Jesus name : Amen."

@hurpzy23:

"The judge gave a judgment as a male but una decide to do una own thing and started taking him to the doctor after the judgement. He acknowledged in the court that he’s a male but una decide on una own to treat him specially. All of una suppose rot in jail walahi."

@bmgonstage:

"Wow! see as one ordinary guy in his one room make our politicians and ministries dey over explain and show workings, obviously fake workings but still. VDM is a god!"

@kennedy_kenozd:

"All you supporting Bob I pray your first son be like him Isee."

@iam_qweexie:

"Prison suppose get cctv cos which kind of capping is this."

@asde3:

"Ratel geng say cheese, you have won."

Bobrisky share prison experience

Legit.ng had reported that the crossdresser was back from prison, and he has shared his experience during his stay in the last few months.

In a video making the rounds, he was seen saying that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.

He also warned fans not to spray money, and he lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law.

