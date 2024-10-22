Nigerian veteran comedian Ali Baba shared his first encounter with former military president Sani Abacha

Ali Baba revealed that he was anchoring an event when he ordered Abacha to take off his glasses

The comic man further narrated how the late head of state reacted to the situation and how his life would have ended after that

Nigerian veteran comedian Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, professionally known as Ali Baba, opened up about an encounter he had with the late Nigerian military president, Sani Abacha.

Ali Baba, during an appearance on the Leadership podcast, revealed that he made a joke about Abacha's sunglasses during an event he anchored back in the day.

Comedian Ali Baba recounted joke he made on Abacha. Credit: @alibabacfr

Source: Instagram

He mentioned that during the occasion, he introduced an Akwa Ibom dance troupe that was set to perform for the late head of state.

During the introduction, he told Abacha to remove his dark Rayban sunshades so he could see the dancers' vigorous waist moves.

Ali Baba mentioned that immediately after he ordered Abacha to take off his shades, which he obeyed, he noticed some security personnel, specifically DSS officers, position themselves backstage to bundle him.

The comic man said he quickly came down from the stage and went to sit on the floor where Abacha was.

The former president knew he was scared after the movement he saw backstage and made jest of him.

Following that, Abacha gifted him the eyewear which he guarded preciously over the years until last year when he noticed that he couldn't remember where he kept it.

Watch the video below:

Ali Baba's comment about Abacha stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mercypruitty:

"What is close proximity to death? An insult to the real people who fought the dictatorship."

peso_lifestyle:

"Oh no! this is funny."

_elofunam:

"Close encounter with death? What a careless use of words."

ike.216:

"Dis is no where close to any death story."

davinchy_the_pro:

"You people saying it's not Near death ...I don't think you Guys understand that...this situation was about to escalate to 100....What do you think they were going to wait for him for....The man use experience to go and die the situation down by making the boss laugh it off....Nigerian military for carry am go Barracks."

Basketmouth opens up on beef with AY

In other news about Nigerian comedians, Basketmouth revealed on Nedu's The Honest Bunch podcast that 90% of what AY said about their friendship and fight was a lie.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the comedian added that they had never been friends, as there has never been any day he called on AY to hang out or banter with him as a friend.

To buttress his point, Basket pointed out that there was no photo of them together on social media.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng