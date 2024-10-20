Jerry Amilo has shared a video of the last moment he spent with his daughter, who died a few weeks ago

The actor lost his daughter, who he recently reunited with after two years of separation because she was aboard

In the clip shared by the actor, his daughter went for a medical check-up and was being attended to at the hospital

Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo seemed not to have gotten over the death of his daughter, who died more than a week ago.

Legit.ng reported that the video of the actor laying his daughter to rest had surfaced online and attracted sympathy from his fans.

Jerry Amilo makes fans teary with video. Photo credit@kinglerryamilo

Source: Instagram

In a new recording shared by the movie star, his daughter was undergoing a series of medical tests in the hospital.

At one point, she had to be put in a machine to determine what was wrong with her. Some medical personnel were also seen checking her at the hospital.

Jerry Amilo says he's waiting for daughter

In the post caption, the actor slammed for posting Jnr Pope's corpse said his daughter promised him she would be back.

Jerry Amilo noted that he was still waiting for her outside. He declared his love for the departed.

See the post here:

What fans said about Amilo's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@ikenna_donald_ekwuibe:

"Nawa oo this life sef. Take heart, sir Amilo.'

@nuella_njubigbo:

"Please accept my deepest sympathy, Take heart , God will continue to strengthen you Amen."

@adanmaluke:

"Accept my condolences."

@ucheogbodo:

“Take heart Legend."

@iam_officialwise:

"Chai! Obi agbakwala o, This girl wey I just crush on every time."

@zioraadele:

"This is painful honestly take heart sir and may her soul rest in perfect peace … God knows it all."

@lucciestreats:

"The way I loved this girl. Her sile was everything. If I can.be weeping like this o God help this man and the family. The pain is deep. Only God can comfort them."

@iamjuliet_ndudi:

"God has taken charge, she will come out stronger."

@yakubuangela88:

"May her soul find rest. My condolences sir."

@diplomatglobaltechsolutions:

"Accept our condolences sir. This is really painful, unbearable but God knows the best hence we give thanks to Him."

Jerry Amilo calls out VDM

Legit.ng reported that the actor had made a video where he called out Verydarkblackman, who had accused him of bleaching.

Amilo said he was impressed by what the human rights activist said at the end of his video.

The movie star noted that Verydarkblackman does not chase clout, so he wouldn't lash out at him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng